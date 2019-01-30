RACINE — A Milwaukee law firm has billed the city nearly $3 million for taking on three court cases, although the City of Racine has not had to foot most of that cost.
Most recently, the law firm Meissner, Tierney, Fisher and Nichols called for nearly $20,000 in payment for representing Racine in its contempt of court case against 6th District Alderman Sandy Weidner.
The biggest bill was for services provided from February 2014 to May 2016, after which Meissner Tierney billed for upwards of $2.725 million to defend Racine in a lawsuit that alleged the city had conspired to remove liquor licenses that had been issued to minority bar owners.
But an insurance policy with Cities and Villages Municipal Insurance Co. allowed Racine to avoid the vast majority of those costs.
This information was revealed Friday after the City of Racine returned materials related to multiple open records requests filed by The Journal Times.
Holmes v. City of Racine
Meissner Tierney billed the city for $2,726,282.44 for Holmes v. City of Racine, the case in which a group of minority bar owners alleged that the city conspired to remove their liquor licenses.
The former bar owners first sued the city in February 2014 in the federal court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, accusing then-Mayor John Dickert and more than 15 other defendants of engaging in an elaborate plot to drive minority bar owners out of the city.
The city paid at least $100,000 to satisfy deductibles. The remaining fees were paid by Cities and Villages Municipal Insurance, which also is funding the settlement.
The open records materials that The Journal Times received state that the city’s liability insurance carried a $100,000 deductible for attorney’s fees in this matter; once the city met its deductible, the city’s insurers paid an additional $2,626,282.
A 2015 Journal Times report indicated the city had to pay its insurer an additional $75,000 deductible because of mounting costs. The Journal Times was unable to verify Tuesday the final dollar amount paid by the city.
City Attorney Scott Letteney also did not respond to a question asking if the payout affected the city’s insurance coverage or costs going forward.
On top of that, the City Council approved a settlement of $1.35 million to be paid to the plaintiffs in the fall of 2015.
Harmon v. City of Racine
The city also hired Meissner Tierney for a case regarding a dog shot during the execution of a no-knock warrant. The City Council approved a $10,000 settlement in the case (Harmon v. City of Racine) last month.
The firm has represented the city since March 1, and the city is in the process of paying $173,809.17 to Meissner Tierney for attorney’s fees and costs.
Weidner v. City of Racine
Last week, The Journal Times reported that the city is seeking $17,780 from Weidner, pending a decision from the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, for the attorney’s fees related to her contempt-of-court case. However, records received Friday stated that, in total, the city paid Meissner Tierney $19,461 for fees and costs related to the Weidner contempt of court matter. The dollar amounts are different, in part, because some of the costs were incurred after the fine amount was submitted to the court, according to Letteney.
In explaining why the city hired outside counsel for the Weidner cast, Letteney wrote in an email: “Because the city was sued by a sitting alderperson and the lawsuit involves alleged conduct of the City Attorney’s Office, this created a conflict of interest.”
Letteney did not respond to a question regarding the reason for hiring Meissner Tierney for the Holmes and Harmon cases.
According to the Weidner documents recently unsealed, Meissner Tierney was not only hired to represent the city in the contempt of court case against Weidner, but has been handling the connected public records case, which has been going on since at least February 2018.
On Jan. 25, The Journal Times submitted a request to the City Attorney’s Office for the total dollar amount, hours and hourly rate the city has been charged so far by Meissner Tierney for the ongoing Weidner open records case.
