City proposes two new TIDs, with some opposition

“I will be voting against this,” he said, “because I don’t think my tax dollars should be going toward giving somebody money for their house.”

Additionally, the alderman questioned how the homes were being designated. He said there are homes in his neighborhood that are absolutely beautiful homes, but they were designated as average or below average.

Bill Bowers, director of city development, replied there were multiple factors that could drag down a home’s designation.

For example, a home might have an older kitchen that had not been updated or carpet that was 25 years old.

Peterson was one of two commenters who argued the primary problem within the proposed TID district was with rentals.

Both said it was the rental properties that were deteriorating and causing most of the problems, which the TID would not address.

Peterson said the few homeowners who would benefit from funds could have their needs met through existing city programs.

Others who called in during the public hearing disputed the assertion of the committee that a TID does not increase property taxes because any improvements to a property will increase its assessed value and an increase in property taxes will follow.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.