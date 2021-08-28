City proposes two new TIDs, with some opposition

RACINE — The city is considering the creation of two new neighborhood tax incremental districts (TIDs) in areas with high rates of residential deterioration; though, the proposal was met with some criticism from a few members of the public.
The proposal was before both the Standing Joint Review Board and the Planning, Heritage, and Design Committee this week and will be before the city council on Tuesday.
The TIDs were designed to assist homeowners with improvements to their properties to include: correcting city code violations, general improvements or additions that would add value to the home.
The TIDs would also provide incentives that would aid in moving people from being renters to being homeowners.
Neighborhood TID
Historically, TIDs have been used in conjunction with new development as an avenue for raising funds that act as an incentive for new construction in commercial, industrial, and/or residential zones.
However, that is not their only purpose.
TIDs were also meant to fund rehabilitation and stabilization of residential neighborhoods.
The TID earns money in the following way: the city sets a base value when the TID is created. As property values increase, the difference between the base value and increased value will be set aside and used for residential projects within the district.
TIDs 27 & 28
The two TIDS are next to each other in west-central Racine and are described as urban renewal projects. The homeowners have received notice from the city about the potential TID.
TID 27 is 492 acres and TID 28 is 267 acres of primarily residential properties but there are also some institutional properties, commercial and some public land.
TID 27 proposed project costs are $13.63 million:
- An estimated $9.49 million for residential homeowner repair and renovation loans in addition to homeownership incentives.
- An estimated $3.16 million for public infrastructure, which could include road resurfacing, cub and gutter repair, installation of ADA-compliant crosswalk ramps, and repair of stormwater or sanitary sewers, and installation or repair of broadband internet infrastructure.
- An estimated $973,000 for administrative costs and for professional services.
- TID 27 snakes from Highway 31 to the west, to a stretch of Graceland Boulevard to the south, north to Hickory Way but skipping over Indiana Street which is not included, then east to Graham Street, then northwest to Northwestern Avenue but not including much of Spring Street.
The TID 28 proposed project costs are $6.21 million:
- An estimated $3.93 million for residential homeowner repair and renovation loans in addition to homeownership incentives.
- An estimated $1.3 million for public infrastructure, which could include road resurfacing, cub and gutter repair, installation of ADA-compliant crosswalk ramps, and repair of stormwater or sanitary sewers, and installation or repair of broadband internet infrastructure.
- An estimated $973,000 for administrative costs and for professional services.
- TID 28 is more contiguous and round than TID 27. It is bordered by Osborne Boulevard to the southwest; Kinzie Avenue to the south; by parts of Blaine Avenue, Graham Street and Riverbrook Drive to the west; the Root River to the east; and State Street to the northeast.
In TID 27, approximately 54.5% of the residences are in average or worse condition. In TID 28, 75.5% are in average or worse condition.
According to the project paperwork, the city has determined without action, there is the potential for further deterioration of the neighborhoods and/or the spread of slums and blight.
With action, the rehabilitated areas will benefit all the other neighborhoods by improving property values in the area.
However, it will take at least year to capture the first funds from the TID.
Similar to another ongoing project
TID No. 22, created to generate funds for residential renewal projects and to increase homeownership across a series of neighborhoods, generated $320,000 in its first year, the city reported in January.
TID 22 is located on the city’s north side. It is bordered by the lake to the east, roughly the corner of Rapids Drive and Northwestern Avenue to the west, Melvin Avenue to the north and Rapids Drive and Goold Street to the south.
Public hearing
A public hearing was held Wednesday and five members of the public spoke in opposition to the TID, including Alderman Jeffrey Peterson.
“I will be voting against this,” he said, “because I don’t think my tax dollars should be going toward giving somebody money for their house.”
Additionally, the alderman questioned how the homes were being designated. He said there are homes in his neighborhood that are absolutely beautiful homes, but they were designated as average or below average.
Bill Bowers, director of city development, replied there were multiple factors that could drag down a home’s designation.
For example, a home might have an older kitchen that had not been updated or carpet that was 25 years old.
Peterson was one of two commenters who argued the primary problem within the proposed TID district was with rentals.
Both said it was the rental properties that were deteriorating and causing most of the problems, which the TID would not address.
Peterson said the few homeowners who would benefit from funds could have their needs met through existing city programs.
Others who called in during the public hearing disputed the assertion of the committee that a TID does not increase property taxes because any improvements to a property will increase its assessed value and an increase in property taxes will follow.