City proposes mailing absentee ballot applications, envelopes to all registered voters for fall election

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — In response to the COVID-19 crisis and its effect on the April 7 election, the City of Racine has proposed a strategy to proactively push voting by mail-in absentee ballot for this fall's primary and general elections.

"We don’t know when this public health crisis will be over, but we do know that there will be an election," stated Alderman Natalia Taft stated in a news release issued by Alderman Trevor Jung on Friday. "It’s our responsibility to protect people’s right to vote."

The proposal

A proposal to go before the City Council on Tuesday would direct City Clerk Tara Coolidge to mail absentee ballot applications and a postage-paid return envelope to every registered voter within the City of Racine, far enough in advance that they can be returned in time for the primary on Aug. 11 and the general election on Nov. 3.

"It has never been more important to let voters know of the alternative to in-person voting," Council President John Tate II stated in the news release. "Those in our community should not need to choose between their health and their voice.”