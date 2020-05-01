City proposes mailing absentee ballot applications, envelopes to all registered voters for fall election

RACINE — In response to the COVID-19 crisis and its effect on the April 7 election, the City of Racine has proposed a strategy to proactively push voting by mail-in absentee ballot for this fall's primary and general elections.
"We don’t know when this public health crisis will be over, but we do know that there will be an election," stated Alderman Natalia Taft stated in a news release issued by Alderman Trevor Jung on Friday. "It’s our responsibility to protect people’s right to vote."
The proposal
A proposal to go before the City Council on Tuesday would direct City Clerk Tara Coolidge to mail absentee ballot applications and a postage-paid return envelope to every registered voter within the City of Racine, far enough in advance that they can be returned in time for the primary on Aug. 11 and the general election on Nov. 3.
"It has never been more important to let voters know of the alternative to in-person voting," Council President John Tate II stated in the news release. "Those in our community should not need to choose between their health and their voice.”
Should the council approve the initiative, Coolidge would have to go before the council with a cost estimate and proposed funding sources, including grants, which may be subject to council approval.
"We can keep people safe while embracing our right as Americans to engage in the electoral process," Jung stated in the news release. "This pandemic has uprooted our lives, but it does not need to undermine our right to vote."
The proposal was submitted by Mayor Cory Mason and co-sponsored by Aldermen Tate, Taft, Jung, Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, Edwin Santiago, Jen Levie, Maurice Horton, Marcus West, Mary Land, Henry Perez, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke.
Only two aldermen were not listed as co-sponsors: Alderman Jeffrey Peterson of the 6th District and Carrie Glenn of the 10th.
The City Council is scheduled to meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting is set to be live-streamed on the City of Racine, On the lake Facebook page.
