RACINE — The City of Racine plans to expand voting hours and provide additional satellite voting locations for the Nov. 6 election.
According to a Tuesday press release, the plan was developed by Mayor Cory Mason’s office and the Office of the City Clerk to provide greater voting access at the Nov. 6 election. The clerk’s office anticipates high voter turnout in the election this fall.
“Ensuring that all of our citizens have the opportunity to take part in a critical (tenet) of our democracy, the act of voting, is a basic function of government that I take very seriously,” Mason stated in the release. “Everyone deserves access to the ballot box and we know there are barriers to voting on Election Day. This plan provides an opportunity to break through those barriers.”
The proposal also includes installing voter registration kiosks in City Hall and at the Racine Public Library.
Mason plans on unveiling the details of the proposal at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26, on the second floor of the Racine Public Library, 75 7th St.
2016 election stats
According to data compiled by the nonprofit investigative news site ProPublica, Racine County had an average of 1,355.9 voters per polling station in 2016; the state average is 681.
The data, which is compiled from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, MIT Election Data and Science Lab, Verified Voting, U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Geological Survey, showed that in Racine County 91,436 people voted. That was a turnout of 63.5 percent, slightly lower than the state average of 69 percent. The majority of those people, 65.2 percent, voted in person on Election Day, and 29 percent voted early in person.
The proposal is pending approval by the City Council. The council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., room 205. As of Tuesday evening, no agenda had been published.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Good idea. This will allow more illegal aliens and dead people to vote.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.