RACINE — If you have city taxes due on Thursday, Jan. 31, but you turn them in one day late on Friday, Feb. 1, you will not be penalized, the City of Racine announced Tuesday.

This is because anticipated extremely cold temperatures have led the city to preemptively close certain buildings, including City Hall and the Annex, all day Wednesday. They are planned to reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The weather has already impacted tax collection in the Clerk's Office, a press release stated.

Other changes the city has announced include:

• Garbage pickup is canceled on Wednesday and will start late on Thursday.

• The Racine Public Library closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, will be closed all day Wednesday, and is planned to open at 1 p.m. Thursday.

For an extensive list of buildings and services that are closed because of weather throughout Racine County this week, go to JournalTimes.com.

