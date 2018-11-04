RACINE — Before becoming the Racine Community Christmas tree and put on display on Monument Square, Mike Lewis remembers when it was just a little shrub.
This year, Lewis and his sister Lisa donated the tree, which was put into place on Sunday morning. The annual event is organized by the Downtown Racine Corp.
About 50 years ago, Lewis said when his mom moved into the home on the corner of 10th Street and College Avenue, neighbors that lived behind them gave them the tree as a welcome gift.
“A symbol of Mom is now gone from College Avenue, but now it’s in Monument Square," Lewis said, adding that his mother has passed away. “I hope mom is looking down, smiling."
Lewis named the tree "Bernie's Tree" for his mom. It was cut down and transported by Dykstra Bros. Excavating Inc. and American Erecting.
An official tree-lighting ceremony is planned for Saturday, Nov. 10. Milaegers donated a new tree topper for this year and Festival Foods covered the costs involved in the upcoming decorations.
There are plans to have more than 18,000 light bulbs on the tree.
As a kid, Lewis said, he had a number of different jobs in Downtown Racine; since then "Downtown has always had a soft spot in my heart."
So when he got the idea to donate the tree, he knew where he wanted it to go.
“That’s something that embodies my mom’s memory, if nothing else," Lewis said.
