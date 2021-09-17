City poised to offer another incentive for employees to become vaccinated

Even so, the number of breakthrough cases remains statistically low.

Since the publication of the article, approximately 55% of the U.S. population has now been fully vaccinated.

The rate of vaccination is slightly lower in Wisconsin, where 52.8% of the population is now fully vaccinated, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Alderman Jeffery Peterson first proposed the offer of administrative leave for vaccinated city employees at the City Council meeting on September 7.

He noted the city was “encouraging and trying to reward people for being vaccinated.”

As such, he suggested the city continue to pay vaccinated people who are infected with COVID rather than have them use up their sick leave or vacation time.

Mayor Cory Mason spoke in favor of the proposal to offer administrative leave to city employees who experience breakthrough COVID.