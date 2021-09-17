City poised to offer another incentive for employees to become vaccinated

RACINE — A recent report by MIT Medical referred to the coronavirus with the delta variant as “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
In order to encourage as many city employees as possible to get vaccinated, there is a proposal that would offer administrative leave to city employees who despite being vaccinated become sick with COVID-19.
The proposal would allow city employees to quarantine without burning up their personal sick time or vacation time.
The Finance and Personnel Committee voted unanimously on Monday to recommend the council adopt the measure.
Paul Vornholt, city administrator, called the proposal an “olive branch incentive to go get vaccinated, if there is no reason not to.”
He added, “Having consulted with everyone, this is the way to go to remove all barriers to becoming vaccinated and any arguments against it.”
The incentive applies to non-union employees only.
The city remains in negotiations with both the police and fire department unions regarding COVID-19 vaccination rules. Under the city’s current rules, non-union city employees who are unvaccinated must be tested be tested for COVID-19 weekly, but that doesn’t apply to union employees.
As of May, police department employees had the lowest rate of vaccinations of any city department.
Breakthrough infections
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define “breakthrough COVID” as any positive test for the infection of COVID-19 that occurs more than two weeks after the final dose of vaccine.
As a percentage of the whole, breakthrough infections are not that common according to the report.
The report, published Aug. 4, put the number of vaccinated people at 164 million, which was slightly less than 50% of the U.S. population.
- Of that, the number of people to experience breakthrough COVID-19 was approximately 35,000 people, or .02% of the fully vaccinated.
- As of July 26, the number of vaccinated who had to be hospitalized due to COVID infection was 6,587.
- The number of fully vaccinated who have died from COVID-19 was 1,263, or .0008% of those who were fully vaccinated.
There is a caveat, however, because the number of reports may be undercounted due to the fact a person might have COVID but be asymptomatic, according to the report. Further, it is possible not every case has been reported.
Even so, the number of breakthrough cases remains statistically low.
Since the publication of the article, approximately 55% of the U.S. population has now been fully vaccinated.
The rate of vaccination is slightly lower in Wisconsin, where 52.8% of the population is now fully vaccinated, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Balance
Alderman Jeffery Peterson first proposed the offer of administrative leave for vaccinated city employees at the City Council meeting on September 7.
He noted the city was “encouraging and trying to reward people for being vaccinated.”
As such, he suggested the city continue to pay vaccinated people who are infected with COVID rather than have them use up their sick leave or vacation time.
Mayor Cory Mason spoke in favor of the proposal to offer administrative leave to city employees who experience breakthrough COVID.
“They might do everything we ask them to do, yet, still get a breakthrough case,” Mason said. “In those instances it seems reasonable to all allow for the 19 days administrative leave, as we did early on in the virus.”
Alderman John Tate II, however, had some reservations.
He suggested people might not be so vigilant with their COVID precautions if they thought their time off would be covered by the city as opposed to their personal sick time.
Tate suggested a balance wherein the city would cover half the time with administrative leave and the other half would be covered by the individual’s own sick time.
“I don’t necessarily want to incentivize people to be less vigilant in their COVID precautions because they know they’ll have that time off with really no fiscal consequences,” he said.
Alderman Natalia Taft countered the incentive to get people vaccinated outweighed the other concerns.
“I think giving everyone who is vaccinated the time is the way to go here,” she said.
Tate ultimately voted in favor of the measure, which will now be taken up by the council.