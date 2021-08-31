City plans to give $450K to county for eviction prevention

Eviction surge feared

With the moratorium ending, Here to Help has indicated the number of applicants per month may double, according to information released by the city.

Vicky Selkowe, the city’s manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships, praised the Here to Help staff for helping to get city residents through the process of eviction prevention.

“The county’s Here to Help has done a very good job of triaging residents who are calling and looking for assistance and eviction prevention help,” she said.

County contribution

There was no immediate information available to the committee on the contribution by the county to eviction prevention.

Alderman John Tate II, president of the City Council, said he thought that would be good information to have in the future.

He argued the county contribution “matters in this instance” because the funds the county received were due to the high levels of poverty, which is concentrated in the city.