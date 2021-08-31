City plans to give $450K to county for eviction prevention

RACINE — The city may move $450,000 in federal pandemic relief funds into programming for those facing eviction or foreclosure activities.
The planned transfer follows the Supreme Court decision last week that struck down the federal eviction moratorium ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The City Council voted in July to allocate $500,000 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds for eviction or foreclosure activities. The mayor’s office has requested that $450,000 of those funds be given to the Here to Help program, which is administered by the county but is under contract with the city to assist Racine residents.
The Finance and Personnel Committee voted on Monday to recommend the city approve the measure. The City Council still would need to vote to approve the reallocation.
Eviction surge feared
With the moratorium ending, Here to Help has indicated the number of applicants per month may double, according to information released by the city.
Vicky Selkowe, the city’s manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships, praised the Here to Help staff for helping to get city residents through the process of eviction prevention.
“The county’s Here to Help has done a very good job of triaging residents who are calling and looking for assistance and eviction prevention help,” she said.
County contribution
There was no immediate information available to the committee on the contribution by the county to eviction prevention.
Alderman John Tate II, president of the City Council, said he thought that would be good information to have in the future.
He argued the county contribution “matters in this instance” because the funds the county received were due to the high levels of poverty, which is concentrated in the city.
Tate continued and said it was the people living in poverty who were most at risk for eviction. The alderman also questioned the percentage the city was paying toward the administrative costs of the Here to Help program.
For the funds the programs previously received, about 20% went to administrative costs.
“Are we subsidizing another government entity’s operations when we’re struggling to pay for our own?” he asked.
Tate wondered if the process for distributing the ARPA eviction prevention funds could be taken care of in-house, so that the City Council could be “as judicious as possible” with the funds — especially if it turned out the county was not using its ARPA allocation toward the effort.
The City of Racine received more ARPA funding than any other community in Racine County, including the county itself. All communities in the county, including the county government, are estimated to receive $96.87; the City of Racine is due to get $46.98 million of that.
Here to Help
Although the program is administered by the county, the $450,000 would be used for City of Racine residents.
Here to Help previously received $217,617 in Community Development Block Grant–Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds from the City Council.
To date, about 70% of those funds have been used for direct rental assistance.
In 2021, Here to Help assisted 57 households, with an average of $1,417.03 issued per client, to preserve tenancy.
CDBG vs. ARPA funding
Under CDBG rules, households are eligible for up to three months of rent within a timeframe of six consecutive months.
However, applicants must be below 80% of Area Median Income as defined by HUD, which translates to $61,750 per year for a household of four.
ARPA funds are more flexible than the CDBG-CV resources that the Here to Help Program now uses, but the city anticipates maintaining a household income threshold, which may not exceed 120% of AMI as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. As such, a household of four would have an income limit of $92,625.
Furthermore, the three months of assistance could be used outside of the six consecutive month timeframe, unlike the CDBG program.
Staff also recommends an overall $6,000 limit on rent assistance across those three months of eligibility, and that the assistance not exceed the total of what is stated as being due each month in the tenant household’s lease.