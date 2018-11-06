RACINE — Motorists who have had their driving privileges suspended by the City of Racine Municipal Court have the opportunity to get their licenses reinstated.
The City of Racine Municipal Court, 800 Center St., is planning to hold Driver’s License Recovery Day from 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 29.
Only those who have had their license suspended for nonpayment of forfeitures are eligible to get their licenses reinstated at this event. In addition, applicants must have a “safe driving history” and cannot have a current or pending operating while intoxicated charge/conviction.
To reinstate a license, applicants must either pay their unpaid fines or make the first payment of a payment plan toward backlogged fines.
A press release noted that the Municipal Court is not able to lift license suspensions imposed by other courts, such as the Racine County Circuit Court.
Appointments are required for those who wish to get their licenses reinstated at the event; call 262-636-9263 to register.
Municipal Judge Rebecca Mason shared the press release on Facebook on Oct. 31. The post received more than 90 shares and mostly positive reactions in the first five days after it was posted.
Mason could not be reached for comment for this article.
Reinstating a license
If your license has been suspended for unpaid fines, you don’t need to wait for Nov. 29 to initiate the reinstatement process.
First, those with a suspended license must pay their fines at the police department that issued the fine. Then they must go to a Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles location and pay a $60 reinstatement fee.
If a court date was missed and your license has been suspended by the City of Racine as a result of a conviction, you may call the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office at 262-636-9263 to reopen a ticket.
