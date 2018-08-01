RACINE — The city’s Public Works and Services Committee may not be the first place you might expect a proposal for a cannabis referendum to be considered. But that’s where deliberations began Tuesday.
Third District Alderman John Tate II has brought forth the proposal for an advisory referendum to gauge public support for the legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin. He sees legalization as a means to reduce high levels of incarceration for nonviolent drug offenders and to reduce pharmaceutical companies’ “stranglehold” on pain relief therapy.
Tate said he initially submitted the referendum proposal to the city’s Financial Services and Personnel Committee, but did not receive a response in time for its July 23 meeting.
For any referendum to be placed on the Nov. 6 general election ballot, it would need to be approved by the City Council 70 days in advance, by Aug. 28. With time running out, Tate decided that since the referendum included a financial component that could go toward infrastructure, he introduced it at the Public Works meeting.
The initial language of the referendum proposed by Tate II would have asked voters: “Do you support cannabis being legalized for adult and medicinal use, taxed and regulated like alcohol, with the proceeds from the taxes used to fund public education, health care and infrastructure in Wisconsin?”
The Public Works Committee split the proposed referendum language into three questions.
Now, pending City Council approval, the referendum language will ask if voters support:
- Cannabis legalization for medicinal use.
- Cannabis legalization for recreational use, taxed and regulated like alcohol.
- Proceeds from cannabis taxes being used to fund public education, health care and infrastructure.
The recommendation is scheduled to go before the City Council at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
Diverging views
Twelfth District Alderman Henry Perez said he opposed cannabis legalization, citing potential issues with traffic, productivity and mental health. He said he also opposes the referendum because cannabis remains illegal on the federal level.
However, Perez and other members of the public said they support legalizing medicinal cannabis.
Fifteenth District Alderman Melissa Lemke said that since the goal of the referendum is to gather information to be used in discussions, they should make a distinction between medical and recreational cannabis.
Perez proposed the three-question referendum idea, although he ended up being the sole vote against forwarding the recommendation.
Racine Unified School Board member John Heckenlively said that legalization and taxation of cannabis could bring in more funds for public schools.
“We (RUSD) would be more than happy to take the revenue,” said Heckenlively. “Because we could sure use it.”
Heckenlively also was supportive of the idea of an advisory referendum.
“This is giving the people of the City of Racine the opportunity to voice their opinion on one of the more significant issues that we’re facing today,” he said. “And I think that that is valuable.”
Racine County Board Supervisor Nick Demske of Racine said that as an elected representative, he’s interested in seeing the results of such a referendum.
“If people are uninterested in seeing this pass or if they are interested in seeing this pass, I’m just interested in seeing what the public has to say about that,” he said.
Demske said legalizing cannabis would be a step toward redressing some of issues surrounding high incarceration rates for nonviolent crimes.
“This is destroying individuals’ lives, this is destroying the lives of those families and children who don’t have parents because they’re locked away and this is really eroding at the community, particularly of the district I represent,” said Demske. “This is step one for how we can address some of those incarceration disparities.”
De-criminalization versus legalization
The referendum results would not affect Racine’s current law, which ostensibly decriminalized personal use of the substance nearly three decades ago.
Racine created a local ordinance in 1990 making 25 grams or fewer of marijuana a forfeiture subject to a citation. But a Journal Times investigation last year found the Racine Police Department was twice as likely to request pressing state criminal charges than to issue a citation as per the local ordinance.
Tate said that’s one reason he wanted to look into the question of legalization. If cannabis is legalized, he then he would like to see the records of nonviolent drug offenders expunged.
“They should be able to come back to society without those marks on them,” Tate said.
Shield your a joke go take a nap old azz
Of course it should be legal! Tax it, get people out of jail, stop the police from playing this never ending cat and mouse game! Busy one dealer and two take their place. The war on drugs is an absolute failure on every level.
Tate has NO ideas but the POT issue that they make a Issue!! libtards like him who smoke the stuff are the brain dead losers who ruin society for what they see as MORE MONEY...then claim it is for this and that ..in fact it is for their pet projects that fail...of course...and then raise taxes anyway...every liberal city is a shi__hole created by commiecrats..These sanctuary city bs places are going to be a huge backlash ...just wait for that come october and the REAL vote...Americans Hate sanctuary cities...they want a WALL...They voted for it...and the left wants to legalize all drugs..They want a absolute collapse of America...and that is exactly what you get...and that is what they want.. Never let the Tates and the Madison nuts ever get into power again at the State level...it is bad enough how they can't run our big cities in all our states where they are in charge...all they want is Chaos, street violence, and the shut down of free speech and self protection..... And I would like the left to show me all the "Workers" and tax payers and home owners who smoke dope and want it legalized!! They are 99% thug criminals... Where there is drug use their is crime, gangs, guns, societal decay!
You're whining about pot when it's obvious you forgot to take your poison from big pharma. You're delusional and extremely ignorant.
So the comments on the article of the Illegal being detained by ICE have been disabled. So what's up jt editors? The public sympathy for the guy isn't going like you thought it would so you shut it down eh? That's kind of cheesy on your part.
High Incarceration rates for non-violent offenders is a libtarded myth they keep spreading. Instead of parroting what these clowns say RJT, make them prove it or do the research yourself!
You scream "fake news" at everything that doesn't fit your extremely uneducated, ignorant agenda so how will anyone you don't agree with ever be able to prove anything to you? Stick your head back in the sand where it belongs.
jammedup...people who do drugs are unreliable, usually criminal or non working folks, who live off the gov't and tax payers...they decay society, dirty the streets have the character of a dirty liberal politician, and are looking only for their next fix, ...they are not family oriented people, not religious people, and erode values and morals... let alone kill brains and lower a life ambition...DAHHHH!! Spacolli...
Just seems to me that there are more important issues than marijuana to deal with in the Kingdom of Racine.... this time a Court Jester is jeopardizing the time and resources of elected officials for such non-sense.... Seems like his constituents should be embarrassed.... good thing he's not up for re-election this fall. This is another example of our politicians being far too removed from the real issues and crusading for personal agenda items (is there a PAC behind this?)... anyway - now the JT has to waste space on this - and reporters' time and the publics' time in reading it - and then cost to put it on a referendum - and so on.... this Clownselperson just isn't a deep thinker....
I'd be glad to pay 15% TOTAL tax on sales. Anything more promotes a black market.
Make pot legal in Racine--Pay the 15% tax. Win-Win for you and Racine. Non-Binding referendum is simply talking down and patronizing those who seek relief from what they see is a bad law. The politicians sponsoring a non-binding referendum lack courage. Change the law if you really want to see change.
Why is no one learning the lesson from CA, WA, and CO. Their homelessness is on the rise...SOME people get lazy and eventually just don't work at all.....that almighty "HIGH" is too important. People defecating in the streets. Some people use marijuana as a gateway drug. Now there are needles in the street too....not to mention people laying there. You rarely see the pictures of what it looks like in a city when you legalize it. There are tents set all over on boulevards. Jerry Browns big idea to combat homelessness is to let the homeless pitch tents in your back yard. Well, I don't see one in Nancy Pelosi's back yard. Why is that?????? SHE wants the revenue from the sales but doesn't want to deal with it's affects. Just last week one of the homeless camping in a backyard stabbed and elderly couple that let her live there. Wise up people. The media is not going to let you see those pictures or report on the stories. AND, when they put up a referendum, they should separate medicinal from recreational.....WAY different thing!
Lol, shield is on an alt. Crime is down, tax revenue up and jails are emptier. I have links to these facts. You have a dinosaurs tirade. Don't worry. We won't sell it to you.
skipper. Referendum means nothing. The sponsors are simply no courage dolts pandering to their base for votes. Show some stones---put it to a binding referendum.
"Heckenlively said that legalization and taxation of cannabis could bring in more funds for public schools"........
“We (RUSD) would be more than happy to take the revenue,” said Heckenlively."------RUSD and City and County officials should simply treat Federal pot laws the same as Federal drug law.....Federal immigration law....turn a blind eye and ignore it. Heck double your fun and provide sanctuary for illegals possessing pot..."two birds with one stone" sort of thing.
Wow. Totally off topic. It's how the brain works after 60+ years. Don't worry, dinosaur, this isn't for you.
Silencio....Change the law. "Advisory" referendum means nothing, won't clear the prisons, won't expunge criminal record, and on, and on, and on. Should be now problem if they bring you on board as a consultant. Get it done. Change the law--- unless the local leadership is not up to the political gamble.
We have to start somewhere
