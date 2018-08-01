Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Marijuana with judge's gavel
RACINE — The city’s Public Works and Services Committee may not be the first place you might expect a proposal for a cannabis referendum to be considered. But that’s where deliberations began Tuesday.

Third District Alderman John Tate II has brought forth the proposal for an advisory referendum to gauge public support for the legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin. He sees legalization as a means to reduce high levels of incarceration for nonviolent drug offenders and to reduce pharmaceutical companies’ “stranglehold” on pain relief therapy.

Tate said he initially submitted the referendum proposal to the city’s Financial Services and Personnel Committee, but did not receive a response in time for its July 23 meeting.

For any referendum to be placed on the Nov. 6 general election ballot, it would need to be approved by the City Council 70 days in advance, by Aug. 28. With time running out, Tate decided that since the referendum included a financial component that could go toward infrastructure, he introduced it at the Public Works meeting.

The initial language of the referendum proposed by Tate II would have asked voters: “Do you support cannabis being legalized for adult and medicinal use, taxed and regulated like alcohol, with the proceeds from the taxes used to fund public education, health care and infrastructure in Wisconsin?”

The Public Works Committee split the proposed referendum language into three questions.

Now, pending City Council approval, the referendum language will ask if voters support:

  • Cannabis legalization for medicinal use.
  • Cannabis legalization for recreational use, taxed and regulated like alcohol.
  • Proceeds from cannabis taxes being used to fund public education, health care and infrastructure.

The recommendation is scheduled to go before the City Council at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.

Diverging views

Twelfth District Alderman Henry Perez said he opposed cannabis legalization, citing potential issues with traffic, productivity and mental health. He said he also opposes the referendum because cannabis remains illegal on the federal level.

However, Perez and other members of the public said they support legalizing medicinal cannabis.

Fifteenth District Alderman Melissa Lemke said that since the goal of the referendum is to gather information to be used in discussions, they should make a distinction between medical and recreational cannabis.

Perez proposed the three-question referendum idea, although he ended up being the sole vote against forwarding the recommendation.

Racine Unified School Board member John Heckenlively said that legalization and taxation of cannabis could bring in more funds for public schools.

“We (RUSD) would be more than happy to take the revenue,” said Heckenlively. “Because we could sure use it.”

Heckenlively also was supportive of the idea of an advisory referendum.

“This is giving the people of the City of Racine the opportunity to voice their opinion on one of the more significant issues that we’re facing today,” he said. “And I think that that is valuable.”

Racine County Board Supervisor Nick Demske of Racine said that as an elected representative, he’s interested in seeing the results of such a referendum.

“If people are uninterested in seeing this pass or if they are interested in seeing this pass, I’m just interested in seeing what the public has to say about that,” he said.

Demske said legalizing cannabis would be a step toward redressing some of issues surrounding high incarceration rates for nonviolent crimes.

“This is destroying individuals’ lives, this is destroying the lives of those families and children who don’t have parents because they’re locked away and this is really eroding at the community, particularly of the district I represent,” said Demske. “This is step one for how we can address some of those incarceration disparities.”

De-criminalization versus legalization

The referendum results would not affect Racine’s current law, which ostensibly decriminalized personal use of the substance nearly three decades ago.

Racine created a local ordinance in 1990 making 25 grams or fewer of marijuana a forfeiture subject to a citation. But a Journal Times investigation last year found the Racine Police Department was twice as likely to request pressing state criminal charges than to issue a citation as per the local ordinance.

Tate said that’s one reason he wanted to look into the question of legalization. If cannabis is legalized, he then he would like to see the records of nonviolent drug offenders expunged.

“They should be able to come back to society without those marks on them,” Tate said.

