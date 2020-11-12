City orders all public and private K-12 school buildings closed Nov. 27 to Jan. 15

RACINE — Racine’s public health administrator has ordered all public and private K-12 schools within Racine, Wind Point and Elmwood Park to close their buildings from Nov. 27 to Jan. 15.
“COVID-19 is being spread throughout the community in the number of daily cases and rates of positivity that have not been seen before,” Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said in a press release. “Outbreaks are linked to family gatherings on private property with people from outside of their household including sports parties, baby showers, and backyard gatherings. In addition, through retail establishments and employment situations.”
Bowersox issued the public health order Thursday afternoon, along with an update to the already existing Safer Racine ordinance, disallowing both students and teachers from being in school buildings during the specified timeframe, which starts the day after Thanksgiving. She suggested that schools continue teaching virtually.
While the vast majority of Racine Unified School District students have been learning from home since the start of this school year, most of its teachers have been doing instruction from their school buildings. The district planned to bring around 200 special education students who could not be served virtually back to in-person learning this week as well.
Unified had started off the year instructing select special education students in person, but then stopped in October due to increasingly high rates of COVID-19 locally. The district had decided to bring those students back to buildings on guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Private schools within Racine, such as Siena Catholic Schools, have continued in-person learning with precautions in place, while allowing students the choice to learn from home. Because the city’s health department also covers Wind Point, The Prairie School will also be required to close under the order.
Support Local Journalism
“Over the last nine months after every major holiday, significant spikes in positive cases occur because individual gatherings in private residences do not implement the necessary precautions to ensure that they and others do not contract the virus,” Bowersox said. “Given that, the Public Health Department fully expects to see a sharp increase in cases yet again between Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year. Currently, schools remain one of the largest gathering places within our jurisdiction and after the holidays, those children and staff could become super spreaders in the community.”
Bowersox cited a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city as a driving factor for the new order. Within the city, 680 new cases were reported in the past seven days with a test positivity rate of more than 35%.
There were two COVID-linked deaths in Racine within the past week, bringing the city’s total to 42. The county has seen a similar surge.
“Wisconsin, in general, remains one of the nation’s worst hot spots, seeing more than 7,000 new cases per day, as well as setting records for most number of daily deaths since the beginning of the pandemic,” the press release read.
Highlighting the severity of Wisconsin's outbreak, the Department of Health Services created a new "critically high" coronavirus activity level for counties that have at least one active COVID-19 case for every 100 residents. Racine County is one of 65 counties that fit the designation, as of Wednesday evening, with 1,497.7 active cases per 100,000 residents.
Preparing for backlash
Bowersox acknowledged that this decision was likely to make some locals "very unhappy" as have the city's previous health orders.
"However, until all of our residents take the very real threat to health and life that this virus presents seriously, we will continue to have to make these tough decisions to slow the spread of COVID-19," she said. "Combating COVID-19 requires everyone to take personal responsibility for their actions, and the recognition that inconveniences now, like wearing a mask properly and not participating in family gatherings outside of your immediate household, are necessary to protect public health and save lives."
Adam Rogan contributed reporting.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.