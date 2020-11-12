City orders all public and private K-12 school buildings closed Nov. 27 to Jan. 15

Private schools within Racine, such as Siena Catholic Schools, have continued in-person learning with precautions in place, while allowing students the choice to learn from home. Because the city’s health department also covers Wind Point, The Prairie School will also be required to close under the order.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Over the last nine months after every major holiday, significant spikes in positive cases occur because individual gatherings in private residences do not implement the necessary precautions to ensure that they and others do not contract the virus,” Bowersox said. “Given that, the Public Health Department fully expects to see a sharp increase in cases yet again between Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year. Currently, schools remain one of the largest gathering places within our jurisdiction and after the holidays, those children and staff could become super spreaders in the community.”

Bowersox cited a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city as a driving factor for the new order. Within the city, 680 new cases were reported in the past seven days with a test positivity rate of more than 35%.

There were two COVID-linked deaths in Racine within the past week, bringing the city’s total to 42. The county has seen a similar surge.