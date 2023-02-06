RACINE — Students in Racine who are planning to continue their educations after high school now have another option to help defray the cost.

The City of Racine and RYDE Racine announced the Rosa Parks Transit Equity Scholarship on Sunday as part of the second annual Transit Equity Day.

Parks was a civil rights activist who sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955.

“Ms. Parks was a seamstress in Montgomery, Alabama," Alderman Mollie Jones said. "I am from Mississippi, and the rules were the same. If you entered the bus, there was a section for colored people only. Ms. Parks went to her section and took her seat. As the bus filled, the bus driver asked her to stand up and let a white male sit in her seat. That’s when she was arrested and she was taken to jail," "She was not only an activist on that day, she was an activist on women’s voting rights. As Black History Month is this month, Ms. Parks was a pioneer in that area as well.”

Mayor Cory Mason said celebrating mobility and civil rights go hand in hand.

“Our city services must reach all residents," he said. "I’ve heard from our residents that when they don’t have options to get around, it makes their world smaller."

One scholarship of $1,000 will be awarded and may be used at any two- or four-year institute of higher learning.

To apply, students must complete an application, write an essay and submit a letter of recommendation.

The essay topic is “Each person must live their life as a model for others.”

The application and more information about the scholarship is available at https://bit.ly/transitequityinracine.

