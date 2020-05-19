City of Racine's positive test rate double rest of county

RACINE COUNTY — As COVID-19 testing ramps up in Racine County, the percentage of those tests coming back positive remains double the rate of positive tests statewide and within the county, the City of Racine’s percentage of positive tests is double the rest of the county.
Racine County has the third-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state after Milwaukee County, 5,076, and Brown County, 2,118. Among Racine’s neighboring counties, Kenosha has 866 confirmed cases, Waukesha 492 and Walworth 287.
Statewide, 148,237 tests have come back negative while 12,885 were positive, showing the state’s percentage of positive tests remains at 8%. As of Tuesday afternoon, the percentage of confirmed tests in Racine County was 15.7%; 1,097 came back positive and 5,871 came back negative.
Within the City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction, 715 cases were confirmed positive and 2,580 were confirmed negative, which mean out of all tests administered, 21.7% tested positive.
The Central Racine County Health Department reported 382 confirmed positive cases and 3,291 confirmed negative, meaning only 10.4% of those tested were positive.
The city still has another 93 probable cases and CRCHD reported another 106.
Racine County has reported 20 deaths due to COVID-19, eight in the City of Racine and 12 in the rest of the county; statewide that number is 467. About 16% of patients statewide, 2,110, have required hospitalization.
Over 500 tests collected at Festival Hall
The Wisconsin National Guard collected 522 samples at the drive-thru testing site at Festival Hall on Monday as part of a weeklong initiative to expand testing within the City of Racine. Free community testing is scheduled to continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.
Anyone who wishes to be tested can walk to the parking lot or drive up in their vehicles; those who wish to take advantage of drive-up testing should enter Pershing Drive by turning right off of Main Street while headed northbound, next to Gateway Technical College.
Test results take 48 hours to process so they are not reflected the state’s updated COVID-19 numbers released on Tuesday. According to the latest data published on the Department of Health Services website, 5,463 tests came back negative and 1,061 cases came back positive.
The Festival Hall site is one of more than 40 ongoing free testing sites in Wisconsin as the state aims to ramp up its testing measures to get a better understanding of the spread of COVID-19. No doctor’s note is needed to get tested; it’s open to everyone.
The site at Festival Hall is the second free community testing site so far in the county. The first ran from May 11-15 at Burlington High School.
There are now 25 National Guard teams throughout the state devoted entirely to COVID-19 testing. Each team is made up of 20-30 citizen soldiers and/or airmen.
According to the National Guard: “After collecting the specimens at each site, Wisconsin National Guard troops send the test kits to a state lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-five days following the test.”
Industrial facility testing
Also on Tuesday, the National Guard reported that it was conducting testing at an undisclosed “industrial facility” in Sturtevant.
The state is investigating about 300 facilities (mostly comprised of workplaces and long-term care facilities) nationwide where localized outbreaks of COVID-19 are confirmed or suspected. The specific locations of the outbreaks are not disclosed by DHS, excluding nursing homes.
Thirty of those investigations are in Racine County. Two nursing homes in the county have been subject to investigations so far: Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road in Mount Pleasant, and The Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center, 677 E. State St.
