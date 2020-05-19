City of Racine's positive test rate double rest of county

As of Tuesday, the novel coronavirus has killed 467 Wisconsinites, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Over 500 tests collected at Festival Hall

The Wisconsin National Guard collected 522 samples at the drive-thru testing site at Festival Hall on Monday as part of a weeklong initiative to expand testing within the City of Racine. Free community testing is scheduled to continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Anyone who wishes to be tested can walk to the parking lot or drive up in their vehicles; those who wish to take advantage of drive-up testing should enter Pershing Drive by turning right off of Main Street while headed northbound, next to Gateway Technical College.

Test results take 48 hours to process so they are not reflected the state’s updated COVID-19 numbers released on Tuesday. According to the latest data published on the Department of Health Services website, 5,463 tests came back negative and 1,061 cases came back positive.