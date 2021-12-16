City of Racine's mask ordinance may be here to stay for a while

Quote "It's really important to highlight, as you go into the holiday season, that everyone exercise a certain amount of healthy caution: wearing masks, getting tested. There's plenty of testing opportunities around and you can buy them off the shelves." Stephan Kurdas, City of Racine laboratory health director

RACINE — It looks like the City of Racine's mask mandate is here to stay for the foreseeable future with increasing cases and a relatively low vaccination rate.

"We'll go over our numbers tonight, and you'll see that the masks are not coming off anytime soon," City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said during a Board of Health meeting Tuesday.

The numbers in question show a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, specifically since Halloween, according to health department data. Currently, the city is experiencing a case rate of 85.4 active cases per 10,000 residents, a rate last seen a year ago.

The City of Racine reinstated its mask mandate by a vote of the City Council on Aug. 31, but the city remains one of only a few communities in the country with such a mandate. Additionally, it has not been heavily enforced.

The case rate has nearly tripled since November, according to Laboratory Health Director Stephan Kurdas, with November's case rate sitting around 167.

"It's really important to highlight, as you go into the holiday season, that everyone exercise a certain amount of healthy caution: wearing masks, getting tested. There's plenty of testing opportunities around and you can buy them off the shelves," Kurdas said. "So as always, watch your health, make sure everyone going is healthy and look to get vaccinated when an opportunity presents itself."

Since January, the City Health Department has administered approximately 13,500 vaccination doses, including first and second doses as well as boosters. Still, Racine remains at a lower rate than the state and the nation. Just over 53% of Racine residents have one dose of a vaccine. On the other hand, the state is at a vaccination rate of 61.2% and the nation seeing a rate of 72.3% overall.

ICU bed availability at ‘critical levels’ in Walworth County “Our hospitals are experiencing a high volume of inpatients, limiting hospital beds and putting a strain on resources. Due to these high volumes, overall bed availability is at critical levels."

Wisconsin hospitals are struggling with capacity due to the surge in cases, with over 93% of hospital beds and over 95% of Intensive Care Unit beds in use this week. Bowersox noted the strain this has on health employees.

"The hospital systems in the state of Wisconsin that are still at high capacity, surge capacity. So, that minimizes what they can do for their communities because of all the number of COVID positives, they have them (COVID patients) in their emergency rooms and they have an them in their beds," Bowersox said. "Our health care workers are tired, Public Health Department employees are tired — this has been a long haul."

