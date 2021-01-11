City of Racine will allow school buildings to open next week; RUSD still hasn't made decision yet

“The changes to Safer Racine follow weeks of continued decline in the case rate within this jurisdiction and an improved status of hospital system capacities for the southeast region. The loosening of restrictions come with a few key considerations as we continue through the first part of 2021.

“First, distribution of COVID-19 vaccines continue to be prioritized and are not openly available to the public at-large. The date for when the public will have access to vaccine is incredibly difficult to determine and unknown at this time. Therefore, all community members are strongly encouraged to adhere to all necessary COVID-19 precautions including the consistent/appropriate use of a face mask, physical/social distancing, and staying home when ill.

“Second, no cost Wisconsin National Guard COVID-19 testing within the City has resumed and will again provide significant access and testing capacity. It is expected an increase in positive cases will occur since this testing has not be available in over a month. Individuals who are symptomatic and who have been identified as a close contact are encouraged to get tested.