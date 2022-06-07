 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Racine wants EPA's help with cleaning up industrial building abandoned in 1997

1500 N Memorial Avenue

The building at 1500 N. Memorial Avenue is shown in this Oct. 25, 2013, file photo.

 Gregory Shaver, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — The Community Development Authority is looking to the Environmental Protection Agency for assistance in cleaning up the old United Product & Engineering Corporation (UPEC) site at 1500 N. Memorial Drive, immediately south of Historic Horlick Field.

The EPA’s Targeted Brownfields Assessment (TBA) program assists municipalities in assessing contaminated sites. Services provided by the program include: site assessments (including sampling) cleanup options and cost estimates.

TBAs are conducted by environmental consultants already contracted with the EPA and assessments average $50,000 to $100,000.

The 3-acre lot runs the entire length of the block between Kewaunee and St. Patrick streets. At one time the property was the location of metal fabricator UPEC & Associates, but has been vacant since 1997.

The city acquired the property seven years ago, after an 18-month battle with the property owners over a blight complaint and a raze order for the existing structures on the property.

Plans to demolish the building have been swirling since 2015, but wrecking crews still have not moved in.

In 2019, the CDA acquired the property for the purpose of redevelopment.

There are about 110 acres in the city that have been identified as potential brownfields.

Since the early 1920s, the property has been used for various industrial purposes including iron foundry operations and light industrial/medical fabrication.

The contamination in the soil as a result of industrial must be mitigated before redevelopment occurs.

According to documents provided by CDA, the site is contaminated with both hazardous substances and petroleum. Should the property be chosen for a TBA, the assessment work will determine the extent of the contamination, the contents of the underground storage tank, and options for cleaning up the property.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

