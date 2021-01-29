 Skip to main content
City of Racine, Village of Sturtevant declare snow emergencies ahead of expected weekend snowfall
City of Racine, Village of Sturtevant declare snow emergencies ahead of expected weekend snowfall

Christian Ladd

Christian Ladd plows the snow along an Ohio Street sidewalk on Tuesday in Racine.

 ADAM ROGAN,

The City of Racine has declared a snow emergency from midnight to 11 p.m. this Sunday, as the National Weather Service is predicting about 5-8 inches of snow accumulation in the area

The snowfall will begin Saturday night and go into Sunday night, the NWS said. 

No parking is permitted on either side of the city's streets to allow for easy snow removal, a press release from the City said. Alternate side parking will still be in effect from 2-6 a.m. 

Vehicles wrongfully parked will be ticketed and subject to towing.

Sturtevant

The Village of Sturtevant has also issued a snow emergency, beginning at 12 p.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. Sunday.

No parking is allowed on the street during the snow emergency. 

