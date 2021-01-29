City of Racine, Village of Sturtevant declare snow emergencies ahead of expected weekend snowfall

Christian Ladd plows the snow along an Ohio Street sidewalk on Tuesday in Racine.
ADAM ROGAN,
Journal Times staff
The City of Racine has declared a snow emergency from midnight to 11 p.m. this Sunday, as the National Weather Service is
predicting about 5-8 inches of snow accumulation in the area.
The snowfall will begin Saturday night and go into Sunday night, the NWS said.
No parking is permitted on either side of the city's streets to allow for easy snow removal, a press release from the City said. Alternate side parking will still be in effect from 2-6 a.m.
Vehicles wrongfully parked will be ticketed and subject to towing.
Sturtevant
The Village of Sturtevant has also issued a snow emergency, beginning at 12 p.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. Sunday.
No parking is allowed on the street during the snow emergency.
It Gets In Your Beard
With specks of snow filling his beard, Cartrell Gamell plows his driveway near Echo Lane in Racine on Tuesday.
Guadalupe Trinidad
Guadalupe Trinidad shovels snow Tuesday afternoon.
Christian Ladd
Christian Ladd plows the snow along Ohio Street's sidewalk Tuesday.
At Goodland
A man uses a snowplow to clear walkways around Goodland Elementary School, 4800 Graceland Boulevard, Racine, on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lundes
Siblings Drew and Kelsey Lunde clear a driveway along Ohio Street Tuesday after nearly half-a-foot of snow fell on Racine County.
Cartrell Gamell
Sporting a hoodie, sweatpants and no gloves, Cartrell Gamell plows his driveway near Echo Lane Tuesday.
Christian Ladd
Christian Ladd plows the snow along an Ohio Street sidewalk on Tuesday in Racine.
Kenosha County jackknife
A jackknifed semitruck causing a massive backup is shown here on the northbound side of the Interstate near Highway 158 in Kenosha County Tuesday morning amid a snowstorm.
Traffic camera footage via Wisconsin Department of Transportation
