City of Racine to waive fees, allow sidewalk cafés citywide

Under the order the following is required, but city staff are prepared to expedite the process:

Restaurants must complete the sidewalk café application and return it to the City Clerk’s Office. They can request an application and return an application via email by contacting clerks@cityofracine.org

The application will be forwarded from the Clerk to City Development and the Chief Building Inspector. Once the City Development and Building Inspector reviews the application, the City Clerk will either grant or deny the sidewalk café license. If granted, a license will be mailed and fees will be waived.

City officials said they want to remind restaurants that there is a difference between a sidewalk cafe on a business’ private property and a sidewalk cafe that will use the public right of way. For questions, call 262-636-9171.

The announcement was welcomed Friday afternoon in the Downtown Racine business community.

“We are excited that the businesses are able to utilize their curtilage for dining … without a permit fee,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corp.

“We welcome residents to visit downtown in a safe, fresh air environment. These small business owners need your support more than ever before.”