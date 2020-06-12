City of Racine to waive fees, allow sidewalk cafés citywide

RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason, in conjunction with City Clerk Tara Coolidge and the Racine Public Health Department, has issued an order waiving the fees for sidewalk café licenses and allowing them citywide.
With coronavirus cases continuing to be reported, the Racine Public Health Department encourages outdoor seating as a way to better maintain social distancing.
“Many city residents are not yet comfortable entering restaurants for meals but would feel more comfortable eating meals at their favorite establishments if more outdoor seating were available,” said Racine Public Health administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox. “Outdoor seating, as long as it is sanitized properly and adheres to physical distancing guidelines, is a great option for restaurants especially as we get into warmer weath.”
“I want to thank Alderman Jeff Coe and other local restaurants that reached out asking for options,” said Mason. “This will help restaurants have some additional seating capacity while keeping people outside and physically distant. As weather warms up, we know more people will want to be outside, but because coronavirus hasn’t gone away, we need to still be smart, and this is one safer way to eat at restaurants.”
Typically, city fees for sidewalk café permits are $100 for new permits or $125 for new permits with an alcohol extension, while renewal permits are priced at $100 with or without alcohol extensions.
Under the order the following is required, but city staff are prepared to expedite the process:
Restaurants must complete the sidewalk café application and return it to the City Clerk’s Office. They can request an application and return an application via email by contacting clerks@cityofracine.org
The application will be forwarded from the Clerk to City Development and the Chief Building Inspector. Once the City Development and Building Inspector reviews the application, the City Clerk will either grant or deny the sidewalk café license. If granted, a license will be mailed and fees will be waived.
City officials said they want to remind restaurants that there is a difference between a sidewalk cafe on a business’ private property and a sidewalk cafe that will use the public right of way. For questions, call 262-636-9171.
The announcement was welcomed Friday afternoon in the Downtown Racine business community.
“We are excited that the businesses are able to utilize their curtilage for dining … without a permit fee,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of Downtown Racine Corp.
“We welcome residents to visit downtown in a safe, fresh air environment. These small business owners need your support more than ever before.”
Among restaurateurs applauding the city’s move was Kimyron Bonner, owner of Mrs. Betty’s Kitchen, 327 Main St. Bonner said being able to spill out social-distanced seating onto the sidewalk out front of his restaurant on a fee-free basis would help a lot after the economic challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s great that they’re opening up the sidewalks and waiving the fees,” he said, noting dine-in has historically been 40% to 50% of the two-year-old Downtown restaurant’s revenue. “It’s great the city is doing that to help the businesses. It’s a good thing.”
Also supporting the move was Corey Oakland, co-owner of family-run Red Onion Café, 555 Main St., a 19-year Downtown dining fixture.
With a small two-table private outdoor patio, Oakland said the potential to place café seating on the expansive Main Street sidewalk outside his quarters in the Johnson Building would be a big boon for business.
“I think it’s great — anything that we can do to make people feel more comfortable with going to any restaurant and coming Downtown,” he said. “Business is not coming back as quickly as it went away.
“We have a small patio here. If we could expand that outdoor seating onto the sidewalk, something that would be both comfortable and more enjoyable for people, that’s a win-win.”
“I love to see places that have outdoor seating,” he said, adding that business owners and the DRC have been discussing creating a more pedestrian-friendly Downtown: “If you see people out at sidewalk cafes, it creates that visual that makes people … want to join in and be part of that.”
