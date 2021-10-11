City of Racine to use more than $1M in federal funds for two new first responder pumpers

RACINE — The Racine City Council has voted to use $1.25 million of its $46.98 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase two new medical first responder pumpers.

Fire Chief Steve Hansen told the council that engines Nos. 1 and 5 were each more than 20 years old and it was time they be replaced.

However, it will be at least 18 months before the new pumpers are delivered.

