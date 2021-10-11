 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Racine to use more than $1M in federal funds for two new first responder pumpers
0 Comments
web only alert

City of Racine to use more than $1M in federal funds for two new first responder pumpers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine City Council has voted to use $1.25 million of its $46.98 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase two new medical first responder pumpers.

Fire Chief Steve Hansen

Hansen

Fire Chief Steve Hansen told the council that engines Nos. 1 and 5 were each more than 20 years old and it was time they be replaced.

However, it will be at least 18 months before the new pumpers are delivered. 

RFD orders new vehicles

The Racine City Council has voted to use $1.25 million of its $46.98 million allocation in American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase two new medical first responder pumpers. Fire Chief Steve Hansen told the council that Engine 1 and Engine 5 are each more than 20 years old and it's time that they be replaced. However, it will be at least 18 months before the new pumpers are delivered.

Watch now: Joe Biden is sworn in as president

Joe Biden sworn in as US 46th President with a divided American society

Joe Biden sworn in as US 46th President with a divided American society

  • Updated
  • 0

Joe Biden has been sworn in today as the 46th President of the United States, as has Kamala Harris become Vice-President, taking the reins of …

No big crowds in Washington for Joe Biden inauguration but ‘weight was lift’, residents say

No big crowds in Washington for Joe Biden inauguration but ‘weight was lift’, residents say

  • Updated
  • 0

Joe Biden has been sworn in today as the 46th President of the United States, as has Kamala Harris become Vice-President, taking the reins of …

The White House Gets A Deep Clean

The White House Gets A Deep Clean

  • Updated
  • 0

At the White House, the General Services Administration was tasked with getting things spic and span between Former President Donald Trump's d…

Biden takes oath, 'democracy has prevailed'

Biden takes oath, 'democracy has prevailed'

  • Updated
  • 0

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that “democracy has prevailed." He swore the oath of office t…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News