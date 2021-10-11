City of Racine to use more than $1M in federal funds for two new first responder pumpers

RACINE — The Racine City Council has voted to use $1.25 million of its $46.98 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase two new medical first responder pumpers.
Fire Chief Steve Hansen told the council that engines Nos. 1 and 5 were each more than 20 years old and it was time they be replaced.
However, it will be at least 18 months before the new pumpers are delivered.
Watch now: Joe Biden is sworn in as president
Joe Biden has been sworn in today as the 46th President of the United States, as has Kamala Harris become Vice-President, taking the reins of …
Joe Biden has been sworn in today as the 46th President of the United States, as has Kamala Harris become Vice-President, taking the reins of …
At the White House, the General Services Administration was tasked with getting things spic and span between Former President Donald Trump's d…
Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that “democracy has prevailed." He swore the oath of office t…