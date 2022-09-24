City of Racine to restore nine firefighter positions cut in 2021 budget

RACINE — The City of Racine has been awarded $2,743,227 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency through a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant.

The money is to restore nine firefighter positions within the Racine Fire Department that were eliminated in the 2021 budget, according to a news release from the city. The cutting of those nine positions directly led to longer response times, Fire Chief Steve Hansen said earlier this year.

The SAFER grants were created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, front line firefighters available in their communities.

In the highly competitive grant applications, only three Wisconsin communities were awarded the funds. The grant aims to help communities experience a reduction in response times and an increase in the number of trained personnel assembled at the incident scene. The grant comes at a time when levy limits harness the abilities of cities, like Racine, to fund additional emergency public services.

“As Mayor, the health and wellbeing of our residents is the top priority," stated Racine Mayor Cory Mason. "Levy limit restrictions put in place by the state have severely restricted the city’s ability to fund additional emergency service personnel. I am thankful to have partners in the federal government who know the importance of enhancing our ability to provide improved emergency services.”

The Racine Fire Department is staffed by 128 career firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics based at six fire stations. There are four civilian support positions for a total of 132 staffers. In 2021, the RFD's annual calls for service were 12,348.

“The Racine Fire Department is grateful to be the recipient of an AFG SAFER grant award," stated a spokesperson from the Racine Fire Department. "This return of lost staffing will provide much needed support as our department continues to see a steady increase in call volume each year.”

In August, Racine voters rejected a referendum that would have cumulatively raised taxes by $2 million per year to restore 11 cut police positions and provide half-a-million for other crime prevention initiatives.