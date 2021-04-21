City of Racine to reallocate hundreds of vaccines because people aren't booking appointments

RACINE — Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination appointments have gone unfilled in Racine.

The city’s health department reports that it transferred 510 doses to other providers because there were so many unfilled appointments at Festival Hall the week of April 12, in addition to 93 cancellations or no-shows that week at the Festival Hall vaccination site. The week prior, there were only 217 cancellations or no shows and zero transfers of doses.

“In order for us to get control of this (pandemic), we need to be vaccinated,” said Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.

Bowersox thinks some of that lack of demand should be blamed on the loss of trust in vaccinations after use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put on pause last week, the result of 6 cases out of 6.8 million vaccinations — less than 1 per 1 million vaccinated — being linked to blood clots in the brain.

This local observation appears to break from national trends. According to polling from YouGov, overall trust in COVID-19 vaccines continues to grow in the U.S. even if belief that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “safe” fell sharply over the past week.