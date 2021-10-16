City of Racine to pursue state grant for economic development

RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers recently announced a grant opportunity in the millions of dollars for economic development, and the City of Racine has decided to pursue such a grant.
Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Workforce Innovation grant is using funds, allocated to the state through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, to offer grants from $250,000 to $10 million to address workforce challenges in the state’s various regions.
The city’s Finance and Personnel Committee voted to recommend the City Council approve the application process.
According to City Administrator Paul Vornholt, they’ll be applying for the full $10 million. He described the grant as “innovative and transformative.”
Vornholt said the many development projects in the works for Racine represent an opportunity “to link our residents to good-paying, middle-class jobs.”
Job training
The grant is designed to assist with a region’s most pressing workforce challenges.
For the City of Racine, which has multiple large-scale projects in the works, one challenge is getting the workforce trained to benefit from the jobs that come with economic development.
As was noted in the briefing memo provided to Finance and Personnel, the building trades have training centers all over the state, but for many living in Racine, the lack of transportation represents a barrier to taking advantage of those programs. What the city could use, according to the briefing memo, is a local training site in the pre-apprenticeship trades that city residents could easily access.
The city is looking to model the training facility after a successful similar endeavor in Kansas City, Mo., which brings a variety of “trade unions to a single facility for shared and specialized training.”
The potential development projects include: projects associated with the Racine Unified School District building referendum; the Belle City Square multiphase redevelopment at the former Horlick Malted Milk campus; the proposed community health clinic; the proposal to convert the long-vacant Zahn’s Department Store building on Monument Square into the Hotel Verdant, with a June 2022 target date for opening; the redevelopment of the Porters lot in Downtown Racine, which has a groundbreaking scheduled for Nov. 30; and the redevelopment of the former gas manufacturing plant at 223 Lake Ave., for which the city has entered into a development agreement with Hovde Properties of Madison.
Further, there is the possibility of a training component in advance of future federal dollars associated with lead paint abatement and lateral replacement.
The grant requires partnerships, so the city is looking to partner with Southeastern Wisconsin Labor Trades Union Councils, Gateway Technical College, RUSD, WRPT/Big Step, First Choice, Higher Expectations, and Racine County.
State grant
The grant has been designed for regional economic development partners to design and implement innovative plans that address workforce issues specific to their region.
Grant funds may be used for a variety of challenges, including child care, transportation, skills training, career counseling, and coaching services.
The funds may also support training, planning, marketing or development pilot programs.