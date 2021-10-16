City of Racine to pursue state grant for economic development

Gov. Tony Evers announced that $10 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to help promote, maintain, or bolster Wisconsin's tourism industry.

RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers recently announced a grant opportunity in the millions of dollars for economic development, and the City of Racine has decided to pursue such a grant.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Workforce Innovation grant is using funds, allocated to the state through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, to offer grants from $250,000 to $10 million to address workforce challenges in the state’s various regions.

The city’s Finance and Personnel Committee voted to recommend the City Council approve the application process.

According to City Administrator Paul Vornholt, they’ll be applying for the full $10 million. He described the grant as “innovative and transformative.”

Vornholt said the many development projects in the works for Racine represent an opportunity “to link our residents to good-paying, middle-class jobs.”

Job training

The grant is designed to assist with a region’s most pressing workforce challenges.

For the City of Racine, which has multiple large-scale projects in the works, one challenge is getting the workforce trained to benefit from the jobs that come with economic development.

