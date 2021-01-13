City of Racine to begin work on State Street Bridge starting Thursday

Starting Thursday, Jan. 14, the City of Racine will begin "servicing" the State Street Lift Bridge. Work is expected to be completed by April 1.
The well-trafficked bridge will not be shut down the whole time, however.
"There will be days that will require the lift bridge to remain open for this maintenance, thus requiring vehicles to use the designated detour routes," Thomas Eeg, assistant commissioner of public works and operations, explained in an email. "We will have 'Bridge Closed Ahead' signs set up at the start of the detour routes ONLY during the time periods that the lift bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic, which will assist motorists in knowing when to follow the detour route."