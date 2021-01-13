 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Racine to begin work on State Street Bridge starting Thursday
1 comment
alert top story
State Street Bridge

City of Racine to begin work on State Street Bridge starting Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
State Street Bridge
GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo

Starting Thursday, Jan. 14, the City of Racine will begin "servicing" the State Street Lift Bridge. Work is expected to be completed by April 1.

The well-trafficked bridge will not be shut down the whole time, however.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"There will be days that will require the lift bridge to remain open for this maintenance, thus requiring vehicles to use the designated detour routes," Thomas Eeg, assistant commissioner of public works and operations, explained in an email. "We will have 'Bridge Closed Ahead' signs set up at the start of the detour routes ONLY during the time periods that the lift bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic, which will assist motorists in knowing when to follow the detour route."

In photos: The Palmer is removed from the Root River

The Palmer, a Great Lakes fishing tug, is removed from the Root River Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, after the boat sank in late December near the State Street Bridge. The Palmer was built by Sturgeon Bay Boat works in 1926.

1 of 18
1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
Local News

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results

In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.

Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.

+3
Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules
Local News

Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.

+3
Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules
Local News

Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers Calls to Modernize the Unemployment System

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News