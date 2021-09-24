City of Racine to await advice from state health department before administering COVID vaccine booster shots

Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
RACINE — While COVID-19 booster shots have been approved in certain instances by the Food and Drug Administration, the City of Racine will await guidance from Wisconsin Department to Health Services before providing any boosters.
On Thursday, the FDA said those who are 65 or older, those living in long-term care facilities and those aged 50-64 years with underlying conditions should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
Meanwhile those who are 18-49 years old with underlying conditions or are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure may receive a booster at least six months after their primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
Other vaccine providers, however, are already administering third boosters. Caledonia Trustee Fran Martin, who is immunocompromised, last month got hers at CVS Pharmacy.
“We are pleased to see the FDA and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) approve boosters for use in certain circumstances but we ask for patience from the community as we work to put procedures in place to actually be able to administer booster shots. We know there are many people waiting and wanting to get there booster, and will work to provide more information as soon as it is available,” City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said in a Friday notice from the city.
Once there is information on COVID-19 booster shots, the City of Racine Public Health Department will make it available at racinecoronavirus.org, according to the release. Those with additional questions can email the department at publichealth @cityofracine.org.