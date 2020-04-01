City of Racine suspends most bulky waste pick-up starting Monday

RACINE — In order to maintain social distancing between City employees and protect the health of Department of Public Works workers who perform the solid waste collection during the COVID-19 crisis, the City is eliminating the collection of most Household Bulky Items (HBI).

Effective Monday April 6, 2020, the Racine DPW will indefinitely suspend the collection of all HBI, except for bed mattresses and box springs. Bed mattresses and box springs can be placed out on the normal collection date with their HBI stickers attached. There is no need to call and schedule a pick-up.

Bed mattresses and box springs will be picked up with a separate operation so there is a possibility solid waste may be picked up before or after the bed mattresses and box springs are collected.

All other HBI items can be brought to the Pearl Street facility, 801 Pearl St., during normal working hours for disposal if needed.