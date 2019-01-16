RACINE — In 2012 and 2013, the city removed a total of 1,010 streetlights because of budget cuts, and it wasn’t a popular move.
Since then, Public Works Commissioner Mark Yehlen, based on some basic lighting guidelines, has identified 213 streets or alleys with insufficient lighting.
This year the city is taking a small step to remedy that: The 2019 capital improvements budget set aside $36,000 which should install approximately 20 new streetlights. The question is: Where should they go? And how should that decision be made?
Last week the Public Works and Services Committee held a work session to discuss some of the feedback aldermen have heard from their constituents regarding streetlights and some of the conditions they want the city to incorporate when setting lighting priorities.
In addition to setting priorities for the 20 lights scheduled for this year, committee members are hoping it will start the process of establishing street lighting standards to be implemented in the years to come.
Preceding policies
When the City Council was discussing removal of streetlights several years ago, Yehlen developed a simple lighting standard to guide the department’s decisions on which lights would be removed.
That standard was: Residential streets 350 to 699 feet long should have only one midblock streetlight, and streets 700 to 1,049 feet long would have only two midblock lights. The standard was also to keep streetlights at intersections and turns in streets.
The City Council rejected the guidelines. Based on their comments, some aldermen seemed to believe that voting in favor of the plan was approving the removal of streetlights, which was not the case.
Regardless, Yehlen, in consultation with Police Chief Art Howell, used the plan to determine which areas were adequately lit and which streetlights could be removed.
Illuminating factors
Yehlen has also researched and presented to the committee guidelines, from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and Federal Highway Administration, which are focused on traffic and pedestrian safety. Yehlen has said before that the city would need to contract with a lighting expert to implement those guidelines, because the city does have that expertise in house.
The standards are technical to implement, but some of the ideas are ones that aldermen are concerned about, such as how pavement reflectivity affects illumination.
Alderman John Tate II said that in his 3rd District, Linden Avenue, which was recently paved with blacktop, could use more lighting.
“Now when people come home at night, they can’t see anything because lights aren’t bouncing off the ground,” said Tate. “They can barely see themselves from their car down the street to walking up to their house. And that’s exactly what we have streetlights for; it’s for designating pedestrian passageway.”
Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District is also concerned with how the human eye sees different types of light. He said that when the city converted from sodium to LED lights, they seemed less illuminated.
“The light meter said there was more light, but they appeared dimmer,” said Perez.
Other issues include crime rates and whether residents feel safe outside at night. Alderman Mollie Jones said that in her 2nd District, many residents enter their garages from alleys.
“People said they are afraid to park in their garage at night because some of the lights were removed from the alleys,” she said.
At what cost?
Assistant Public Works Commissioner John Rooney pointed out that, while unpopular, removing streetlights had been an effective cost-saving measure. Also, the conversion from sodium to LED lights had been done with grants, many of which are no longer available. So, the committee also has to take into consideration how to pay for any lighting changes or added fixtures.
Yehlen said one method would be to dovetail additional streetlights into other projects such as Smart Cities initiative, energy efficiency or neighborhood stabilization, so grants tied to those projects could go toward streetlight installation.
The committee requested Yehlen develop a preliminary set of guidelines for the approximately 20 streetlights that are scheduled for 2019, to present at a future meeting.
For the long term, the committee is considering forming an ad hoc committee to develop a citywide lighting standard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.