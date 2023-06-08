RACINE — The City of Racine was selected for a three-year, $1.5 million grant program from the Wisconsin Community Safety Fund to reduce violence that stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1.5 million will help the city establish an Office of Violence Prevention. The city also plans to use the money to contract with national violence reduction partners, engage local stakeholders, and develop a gun violence intervention program based on local needs.

“The City of Racine is strongly committed to a safe and healthy community. This grant will give us resources to establish an Office of Violence Prevention, collaborate more with community partners, and use evidence-based approaches to prevent crimes before they happen,” Mayor Cory Mason said in a press release.

Gov. Tony Evers allocated part of money received by the state from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the grants. State and local governments were encouraged to use some of the ARPA money for violence prevention, in response to increased violence and mental health concerns since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Racine is one of 10 communities and organizations across the state to receive the grant from the Wisconsin Community Safety Fund, which is run by the Comprehensive Injury Center at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

“The COVID-19 pandemic surfaced disparities confirming what we know to be true — that violence is a public health problem. Implementing innovative approaches that foster community safety and prevent violence to others and oneself is possible with the right investment of resources,” said Reggie Moore, director of violence prevention at the Medical College of Wisconsin said in a press release.

The 10 communities that received the grant funds will have a platform where they can communicate with each other and share ideas related to community safety. All of the communities will also receive support and assistance from the Medical College of Wisconsin for data, evaluation, training and approaches to violence prevention.

Seven photos of Park HS students making rings to raise awareness about gun violence Julissa Gentry Sage Hansen Ari Vaughn Coloring a ring Quirke Rings Legend