City of Racine schools face mask policy reversal following city ordinance

RACINE — With a new City of Racine mask ordinance going into effect today, several local schools will be updating their current mask policies in order to comply when classes resume Monday.

While Racine Unified School District began the school year on Wednesday already requiring masks in its buildings, other schools within city limits will have to change their rules, including HOPE Christian-Via, Racine Christian School and five of six schools under the Siena Catholic Schools umbrella.

“While we have highly encouraged everyone to wear masks and require masks for staff who are not vaccinated or choose not to share their vaccination status, our schools and offices will abide by the City of Racine Public Health Department’s new mask ordinance,” Siena’s Chief Advancement Officer Kimberly Gardner said in an email. “As the ordinance goes into effect over the Labor Day Holiday, masks will be mandatory for anyone over the age of four inside any of our buildings starting Tuesday, September 7.”

St. Rita Elementary, which is part of Siena, is in Caledonia and thus not subject to the city’s ordinance.