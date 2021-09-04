 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Racine schools face mask policy reversal following city ordinance
0 Comments
alert top story
CITY OF RACINE

City of Racine schools face mask policy reversal following city ordinance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Back to school at Racine Lutheran

Students arrive for the first day of school at Racine Lutheran High School in Racine on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The school initially had a mask optional policy, but since it resides within the City of Racine, the city is now mandating masks to be worn in all buildings in most situations — including in schools — starting Saturday.

 Mark Hertzberg, for The Journal Times

RACINE — With a new City of Racine mask ordinance going into effect today, several local schools will be updating their current mask policies in order to comply when classes resume Monday.

While Racine Unified School District began the school year on Wednesday already requiring masks in its buildings, other schools within city limits will have to change their rules, including HOPE Christian-Via, Racine Christian School and five of six schools under the Siena Catholic Schools umbrella.

“While we have highly encouraged everyone to wear masks and require masks for staff who are not vaccinated or choose not to share their vaccination status, our schools and offices will abide by the City of Racine Public Health Department’s new mask ordinance,” Siena’s Chief Advancement Officer Kimberly Gardner said in an email. “As the ordinance goes into effect over the Labor Day Holiday, masks will be mandatory for anyone over the age of four inside any of our buildings starting Tuesday, September 7.”

St. Rita Elementary, which is part of Siena, is in Caledonia and thus not subject to the city’s ordinance.

Racine Lutheran High School, which joined Racine Christian School and other groups last winter in suing the city over its forced temporary closure of school buildings from Thanksgiving through Jan. 15, did not reply to a request for comment on if it will abide by the city’s mask mandate.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Education Department is launching civil rights inquiries into five states with bans on mask mandates.The department is investigating Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.Federal officials say those bans could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions by preventing some students from safely attending school amid the ongoing COVID surge.

Transmission

The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction all recommended universal masking in schools prior to the start of the school year.

The changes come as COVID-19 cases continue to rise locally.

Within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Public Health Department, the case rate has reached 256 cases per 100,000 people, the highest rate seen since January.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News