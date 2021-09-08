City of Racine says its vaccine incentives 'are working' with vaccination rate up 18.75%

RACINE — Since the City of Racine began offering an incentive of $100 to those who get vaccinated against COVID-19, the number of vaccines administered per day by the city has increased by 18.75%, the city reported Wednesday.
The incentive program, funded by federal stimulus dollars, went into effect Aug. 18. Under the program, city residents who get vaccinated at certain locations in the city would receive a $50 gift card for getting a first dose and another $50 for completing the vaccine regimen — if someone received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they’d be given $100.
From Aug. 1-17, before the incentives began, 96 vaccine first doses were administered per day, according to the City of Racine Public Health Department. Then, from Aug. 18-Sept. 3, 114 people were vaccinated per day.
After Gov. Tony Evers started a statewide $100 incentive program on Aug. 23, city residents would then be able to receive up to $200 to get vaccinated. The statewide incentive is expected to sunset Sept. 19, although that deadline has already been extended once and could be extended again.
The city’s program also includes a “Good Neighbor” incentive which provides an additional $50 gift card to a fully vaccinated city resident who brings another city resident to get vaccinated.
After steadily falling for months, the rate of vaccinations statewide and in Racine County has risen steadily since July, when the more contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus began to spread rapidly.
In Racine County, the weekly high for vaccine doses administered in a week came the week of April 4 with 13,332 doses administered. The total then began falling almost every week down to a low of 1,418 doses the week of July 4. Since Independence Day, however, the total has risen every week, up to 2,928 the week of Aug. 29.
“It seems like the vaccine incentive is working,” Shannon Powell, chief of staff to Mayor Cory Mason, said Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, 48.5% of Racine County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19; statewide, 52% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health Services.
That rate is still dragged down, however, by the city’s lackluster vaccination rate. As of Wednesday, 46% of residents had received at least one dose, compared to 52.3% of county residents and 55.4% of all Wisconsinites who received at least one dose.
At the time the city’s vaccine incentive program was put in place, that gap was even bigger. As of Aug. 17, according to state data, less than 40% of City of Racine residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while the countywide rate was 46.3% and more than half of all Wisconsinites were fully vaccinated.
“The uptick in Racine residents choosing to get vaccinated couldn’t come at a better time as the delta variant continues to spread, COVID cases are on the rise locally, and students are returning to the classroom. The best way to protect yourself, your family, and our community is by getting vaccinated,” Mayor Mason said in a statement, commending the work of the city’s Vaccine Champions and the Racine/Kenosha chapter of the National Black Nurses Association.