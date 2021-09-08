City of Racine says its vaccine incentives 'are working' with vaccination rate up 18.75%

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Racine County, the weekly high for vaccine doses administered in a week came the week of April 4 with 13,332 doses administered. The total then began falling almost every week down to a low of 1,418 doses the week of July 4. Since Independence Day, however, the total has risen every week, up to 2,928 the week of Aug. 29.

“It seems like the vaccine incentive is working,” Shannon Powell, chief of staff to Mayor Cory Mason, said Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 48.5% of Racine County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19; statewide, 52% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health Services.

That rate is still dragged down, however, by the city’s lackluster vaccination rate. As of Wednesday, 46% of residents had received at least one dose, compared to 52.3% of county residents and 55.4% of all Wisconsinites who received at least one dose.

At the time the city’s vaccine incentive program was put in place, that gap was even bigger. As of Aug. 17, according to state data, less than 40% of City of Racine residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while the countywide rate was 46.3% and more than half of all Wisconsinites were fully vaccinated.