City of Racine says it will not fine those who violate mask mandate; no plan for countywide mandate

RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason said the City of Racine continues to receive complaints periodically about violations of its order requiring people to wear face masks in public places indoors.

Rather than issue citations and seek penalties, he said, officials will continue to work on educating violators about the importance of wearing masks.

The mandate has been in place since September.

Much of the public reluctance to get vaccinated, wear masks and take other precautions is based on misinformation and misunderstanding, the mayor said during an online news conference Friday morning.

Mason noted that only about 53% of Racine residents are vaccinated. Among African-American residents specifically, the vaccination rate is even lower, around 30%.

"More than ever," he said, "we need everyone to do their part."

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said Friday he would not consider a similar face mask mandate in the rest of Racine County. The County Board has given no indication it wants to impose such a mandate either. But Delagrave said masks are mandatory inside county government buildings to control the spread of COVID.

Delagrave would not elaborate on his reasons for not seeking countywide protection.

"Racine County has always come together in crises," he said. "I know that we're going to come together."

