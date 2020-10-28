City of Racine says it will 'begin proactive enforcement' of mask ordinance, Safer Racine

With colder weather returning, experts are weighing in on the impacts that heating systems may have on the spread of COVID-19 indoors.

RACINE — After months of little enforcement, the City of Racine announced Wednesday that it will “begin proactive enforcement” of the Safer Racine rules and mask requirement, both of which are codified in local ordinances.

The reason for this, according to City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox, is “in part due to non-compliance” with the sparsely enforced rules. That non-compliance with local ordinances, as well as ignoring of non-enforceable statewide/national guidelines, has been blamed for the skyrocketing of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

“As we enter the holiday season we run the risk of losing complete control of the virus without significant changes to individual behaviors. Many businesses and individuals in the community are taking this virus incredibly seriously, doing what they need to do in order to stay safe, and we are very appreciative of that. At the same time, there are some in the community who could do better or who are simply refusing to do their part,” Bowersox said.

The city’s announcementsaid that the Health Department won’t hold back in issuing violations since “behaviors must to change in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.”