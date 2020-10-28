City of Racine says it will 'begin proactive enforcement' of mask ordinance, Safer Racine

RACINE — After months of little enforcement, the City of Racine announced Wednesday that it will “begin proactive enforcement” of the Safer Racine rules and mask requirement, both of which are codified in local ordinances.
The reason for this, according to City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox, is “in part due to non-compliance” with the sparsely enforced rules. That non-compliance with local ordinances, as well as ignoring of non-enforceable statewide/national guidelines, has been blamed for the skyrocketing of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
“As we enter the holiday season we run the risk of losing complete control of the virus without significant changes to individual behaviors. Many businesses and individuals in the community are taking this virus incredibly seriously, doing what they need to do in order to stay safe, and we are very appreciative of that. At the same time, there are some in the community who could do better or who are simply refusing to do their part,” Bowersox said.
The city’s announcementsaid that the Health Department won’t hold back in issuing violations since “behaviors must to change in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
When asked if city workers would begin “patrolling” restaurants, bars and other businesses, Bowersox replied in an email “Yes, city staff will be out in the community stopping by locations to check on compliance.”
The Racine Police Department will support the Health Department in carrying out these “proactive compliance inspections.”
Responding to complaints
Currently, when the city receives a complaint about an alleged non-compliant business, the Health Department “reaches out the individual or business to discuss the complaint as received, asks questions, and attempts to gain compliance through education whenever possible. If compliance is not gained, citations are possible. That is current practice and will remain in place.”
But, as Bowersox stated in the release, “We have found that responding to complaints is too late to prevent the spread of the virus. It takes significant resources to do the necessary contact tracing, for the businesses to do the proper deep cleaning, and for individuals to quarantine when positive or who have had a close contact with someone who is positive.”
Not having enough contact tracers has posed a nationwide problem in the face of surging cases, since the coronavirus is able to spread much more quickly than people can be tested en masse and contact tracers are able to be hired to trace outbreaks.
Violations
Under the ordinances approved by the City Council, punishments for breaking Safer Racine or the mask mandate are as follows:
- Violations of Safer Racine can include a forfeiture of up to $250
- An individual’s initial violation of the mask requirement would result in a $25 fine, followed by a $50 fine for a second offense, then $100 for a third offense.
- Businesses ignoring the mask ordinance “shall forfeit no less than $50.00 no more than $500.00.”
Most seriously, the city attorney’s and clerk’s offices retain the ability to attempt revoking a business license “for failing to comply” with these ordinances.
The mask ordinance requires most people over the age of 5 to wear face coverings while in “any indoor or outdoor space that is open to the public.”
Both individuals and businesses can be cited. So, for example, if someone is not masking up while in a business and the business doesn’t enforce the mask requirement, both the business and the customer can be fined.
The Safer Racine ordinance details requirements for businesses with rules that include limiting building capacities, banning self-service and the use of indoor play areas at restaurants, and prohibiting certain “high-risk recreational activities” like playing basketball or football.
How bad is the COVID situation?
The rate of COVID-19 deaths per day in Wisconsin over the past 30 days has more than doubled the rate during the first six months of the pandemic, following a surge in confirmed cases that started in the beginning of September.
Locally, the City of Racine has seen 635 new confirmed cases in the past two weeks to go along with an alarming five-day average positive test rate of 27%; public health experts say that the pandemic cannot be considered under control without a positive test percentage of 5% or lower.
“The city’s case rate, or number of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days, is nearly 800, far exceeding the previous high of 693 in late May,” a release from the city stated.
Racine County likewise has seen a spike, with 1,556 new confirmed cases over the past two weeks. The 752 new cases confirmed last week was an all-time high for the county.
Not only are more people testing positive, but more people are getting seriously sick. “Hospitalization rates are growing among COVID-19 positive individuals,” the city pointed out. “Hospitals in southeastern Wisconsin are reporting a 34% increase in COVID-19 positive inpatients and a 25% increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU” from Oct. 7-20. “Locally, hospitals have seen a significant increase in COVID-19 positive patients and are enacting policies such as disallowing visitors in order to protect patients and staff.”
The city’s local rules have thus far survived legal challenges, unlike the statewide Safer at Home order that was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
