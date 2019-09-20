Original caption from the Oct. 28, 1974 edition of The Journal Times: It's Halloween rehearsal time, the time to get on your costume and try out your best scare tactics. Alice Bartel, 1617 Oregon St., sits behind a neighbor, Sherry Anderson, while Mrs. Bartel's granddaughter, Kelly Schaar, stands at the cauldron.
Original caption from the Nov. 1, 1975 edition of The Journal Times: Lisa Swencki, 7, of 2337 Dwight St., was the Statue of Liberty. Lisa is 82 years younger than the real thing, dedicated by President Cleveland on Oct. 28, 1886.
Original caption from the Nov. 1, 1975 edition of The Journal Times: Student nurses at St. Luke's Hospital didn't let Halloween pass without patients in the pediatric section knowing it. Diana Forbes, 6, of 621 Goold St., was not afraid to shake hands with a monster and Jodie Koker, 3, of 1518 Geneva St., sat in the lap of a student nurse. The nurses said they wanted the community to know "nursing is loving and we care."
Throwback: See old Halloween photos from 1970s in Racine
Original caption from the Nov. 1, 1973 edition of The Journal Times: Terrie Caffery, 3931 LaSalle St, treats this gambling duo, Sandra Brusha, left, 3906 Ruby St., and Susan Bentz, 3940 LaSalle St.
Original caption from the Nov. 1, 1973 edition of The Journal Times: Genevieve Gorski, 801 Wolff St., treats Pamela Pettit, 9, and Brian Pettit, 2, of 1414 Goold St.
Original caption from the Oct. 31, 1975 edition of The Journal Times: Trick or treating in the 3700 block of Kinzie Avenue.
Original caption from the Nov. 1, 1975 edition of The Journal Times: Jaclyn Lee Killips, 10, tricked and treated dressed in a bicentennial costume. It was made by her mother, Nancy Lee Killips.
Original caption from the Nov. 1, 1975 edition of The Journal Times: Alice Cordova and Gail Collins, 826 Main St., used real false teeth in their jack-o'-lantern.
