Jack o lanterns

RACINE — Do you have your costume yet?

On Friday, Mayor Cory Mason announced that the City of Racine’s trick or treat will be from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, the actual night of Halloween.

In 2018, Racine, Elmwood Park, Raymond, Rochester, Wind Point and North Bay all had trick or treat on Sunday, Oct. 28, while every other Racine County municipality had trick or treat on Oct. 31.

In the coming days, The Journal Times will release a full list of when trick or treating events will be held. 

