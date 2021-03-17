City of Racine restaurant, bar and grocery workers prioritized for vaccine

RACINE — Restaurant, bar and grocery workers in the City of Racine are now eligible to be vaccinated and encouraged to sign up with the city Health Department to do so.

This category of frontline workers is to be prioritized next week with their available appointments for first doses of the vaccine, according to a news release from the health department.

"Our community's frontline workers have served us all so well during this last year, we want to now prioritize and protect their health and the health of their families and coworkers," said Mayor Cory Mason.

"The City's Public Health Department is happy to provide appointments to those workers and we encourage them to sign up to be vaccinated with us at Festival Hall or the new community clinic that opens next week at Regency Mall,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the city.

The vaccination clinic at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave., will open March 23. It will be open to give vaccinations Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.