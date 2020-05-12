City of Racine requests rapid testing site

As for Racine County’s other adjacent neighbors, Waukesha County had 414 cases as of Tuesday and Walworth County had 244 cases.

Of 123,359 tests in the state since March, 8.6% or 10,611 have come back positive. On Tuesday alone, 3.9% of 4,715 tests, or 193 cases, came back positive at the state level, the DHS reported. On Monday, DHS reported that 6.5% of tests came back positive and on Friday, 8.1% of tests came back positive.

Statewide, 1,877 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, which is about 18%. On certain days in March and early April, 30% of COVID-19 cases were hospitalized.

Testing ramping up

This week the Wisconsin National Guard reported it has deployed 600 citizen soldiers and airmen to establish mobile testing sites at correctional facilities, health clinics, private businesses and community-based testing sites.

A team in Waukesha County collected more than 600 specimens at the Waukesha County Expo Center on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Another site in Walworth County, at West Park in Darien, had collected 125 samples. Last week, more than 400 samples were collected at a Darien food-processing facility.