City of Racine requests rapid testing site

RACINE COUNTY — The City of Racine has requested a rapid-testing site for COVID-19 due to increasing growth in the number of cases.
On Monday morning, the New York Times’ coronavirus monitor reported that Racine and its surrounding communities saw the eighth highest case growth in the United States. By Tuesday afternoon, Racine had dropped in the ranks to 16th but the percentage of positive cases out of those tested, as of Tuesday, was 15.6%.
“We are not going to get ahead of coronavirus without community-wide testing,” Mayor Cory Mason stated in an email. “We have requested the help of and are working with state and local partners to expand access to testing for city residents. This is a necessary step in combating COVID-19.”
The city’s request was submitted on Tuesday morning, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said during a press briefing Tuesday. Now DHS and the National Guard need to assess that request and decide how and where to allocate testing resources.
“This is clearly a partnership between local health departments and the state health department,” Van Dijk said.
This week the Wisconsin National Guard is operating a rapid testing site at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, which reportedly collected 350 samples as of Tuesday. That site is scheduled to continue collecting approximately 300 samples per day through Friday.
On May 4, more than 160 specimens were collected at a food processing facility in Burlington and another team collected more than 150 specimens at a medical facility in Sturtevant on May 7-8.
Updated numbers
Racine County reported 774 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, which means that out of 4,898 tests in Racine County, 15.8% have come back positive. For perspective on the case growth, the county reported 525 confirmed cases on May 4. There have been 16 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19
The City of Racine Health Department reported 502 confirmed cases, 73 probable cases and 5 deaths. The city’s statistics include the villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park. The Central Racine County Health Department reported 272 confirmed cases, 91 probable and 11 deaths. Probable cases are symptomatic individuals who have not been tested but are presumed positive due to direct contact with a confirmed case or someone whose COVID-19 test results were inconclusive.
Racine County is behind only Milwaukee County (with 4,069 cases) and Brown County (with 1,958 cases) counties. Kenosha County is in fourth with 716 cases and Dane County is in fifth with 477 cases. Kenosha and Milwaukee counties border Racine County.
As for Racine County’s other adjacent neighbors, Waukesha County had 414 cases as of Tuesday and Walworth County had 244 cases.
Of 123,359 tests in the state since March, 8.6% or 10,611 have come back positive. On Tuesday alone, 3.9% of 4,715 tests, or 193 cases, came back positive at the state level, the DHS reported. On Monday, DHS reported that 6.5% of tests came back positive and on Friday, 8.1% of tests came back positive.
Statewide, 1,877 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, which is about 18%. On certain days in March and early April, 30% of COVID-19 cases were hospitalized.
Testing ramping up
This week the Wisconsin National Guard reported it has deployed 600 citizen soldiers and airmen to establish mobile testing sites at correctional facilities, health clinics, private businesses and community-based testing sites.
A team in Waukesha County collected more than 600 specimens at the Waukesha County Expo Center on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Another site in Walworth County, at West Park in Darien, had collected 125 samples. Last week, more than 400 samples were collected at a Darien food-processing facility.
More than 650 specimens were collected April 28-29 at the Kenosha County pre-trial facility and Kenosha County Detention Center. One team tested more than 130 individuals at a Pleasant Prairie meat processing facility on May 2 and another team collected more than 400 specimens after completing a mission at meat packing facility in Kenosha on May 7.
Rebound Racine
In response to Monday’s announcement of the Rebound Racine initiative between Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC) and Racine County, Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty in a press release issued Tuesday said that the city would coordinate with the state and with the county before lifting restrictions on Burlington businesses.
“I want to open Burlington as soon as possible,” Hefty wrote. “In addition to the (Racine County) Task Force, I have spoken with area experts and staff to strategize opportunities for allowing our restaurants to open (outdoor dining venues), in conjunction with the safer at home order being lifted, to kick-start our economy. Stay tuned for more exciting news to follow in the upcoming week.”
Here to help
Racine County on Tuesday announced new services added to its Here to Help program, which reaches out to families facing barriers to services due to COVID-19.
County staff is proactively reaching out to families who have been involved with county assistance programs to address essential needs during the COVID-19 pandemic such as rent, food, mental health, personal safety and other needs. The county also plans to partner with HALO to support screening residents in need of shelter.
Residents can now connect with Here to Help via phone by calling (262) 638-6400, in addition to emailing heretohelp@racinecounty.com.
