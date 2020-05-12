City of Racine requests rapid testing site; confirmed cases at 15.6%

RACINE COUNTY — The City of Racine has requested a rapid-testing site for COVID-19 due to increasing growth in the number of cases.
On Monday morning, the New York Times' coronavirus monitor reported that Racine and its surrounding communities saw the eighth highest case growth in the United States. By Tuesday afternoon, Racine had dropped in the ranks to 16th but the percentage of positive cases out of those tested, as of Tuesday, was 15.6%.
The city's request was submitted on Tuesday morning, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said during a press briefing Tuesday. Now DHS and the National Guard need to assess that request and decide how and where to allocate testing resources.
“This is clearly a partnership between local health departments and the state health department,” Van Dijk said.
This week the Wisconsin National Guard is operating a rapid testing site at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway, which reportedly collected 350 samples as of Tuesday. That site is scheduled to continue collecting approximately 300 samples per day through Friday.
On May 4, more than 160 specimens were collected at a food processing facility in Burlington and another team collected more than 150 specimens at a medical facility in Sturtevant on May 7-8.
State numbers
Racine County reported 763 COVID-19 cases to the state and 17 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, which means that out of 4,898 tests in Racine County, 15.6% have come back positive. For perspective on the case growth, the county reported 525 confirmed cases on May 4.
Racine County is behind only Milwaukee County (with 4,069 cases) and Brown County (with 1,958 cases) counties. Kenosha County is in fourth with 716 cases and Dane County is in fifth with 477 cases. Kenosha and Milwaukee counties border Racine County.
Of 123,359 tests in the state since March, 8.6% or 10,611 have come back positive. On Tuesday alone, 3.9% of 4,715 tests, or 193 cases, came back positive at the state level, the DHS reported. On Monday, DHS reported that 6.5% of tests came back positive and on Friday, 8.1% of tests came back positive.
Statewide, 1,877 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, which is about 18%. On certain days in March and early April, 30% of COVID-19 cases were hospitalized.
As for Racine County's other adjacent neighbors, Waukesha County had 414 cases as of Tuesday and Walworth County had 244 cases.
Testing ramping up
This week the Wisconsin National Guard reported it has deployed 600 citizen soldiers and airmen to establish mobile testing sites at correctional facilities, health clinics, private businesses and community-based testing sites.
A team in Waukesha County collected more than 600 specimens at the Waukesha County Expo Center on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Another site in Walworth County, at West Park in Darien, had collected 125 samples. Last week, more than 400 samples were collected at a Darien food-processing facility.
More than 650 specimens were collected April 28-29 at the Kenosha County pre-trial facility and Kenosha County Detention Center. One team tested more than 130 individuals at a Pleasant Prairie meat processing facility on May 2 and another team collected more than 400 specimens after completing a mission at meat packing facility in Kenosha on May 7.
