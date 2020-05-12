City of Racine requests rapid testing site; confirmed cases at 15.6%

On May 4, more than 160 specimens were collected at a food processing facility in Burlington and another team collected more than 150 specimens at a medical facility in Sturtevant on May 7-8.

State numbers

Racine County reported 763 COVID-19 cases to the state and 17 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, which means that out of 4,898 tests in Racine County, 15.6% have come back positive. For perspective on the case growth, the county reported 525 confirmed cases on May 4.

Racine County is behind only Milwaukee County (with 4,069 cases) and Brown County (with 1,958 cases) counties. Kenosha County is in fourth with 716 cases and Dane County is in fifth with 477 cases. Kenosha and Milwaukee counties border Racine County.

Of 123,359 tests in the state since March, 8.6% or 10,611 have come back positive. On Tuesday alone, 3.9% of 4,715 tests, or 193 cases, came back positive at the state level, the DHS reported. On Monday, DHS reported that 6.5% of tests came back positive and on Friday, 8.1% of tests came back positive.

Statewide, 1,877 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, which is about 18%. On certain days in March and early April, 30% of COVID-19 cases were hospitalized.