City of Racine reports no issues with enforcement of new mask mandate

RACINE — The City of Racine’s top health official says there haven’t been any significant compliance issues since the City Council voted to put a mask mandate back in place earlier this month.
No fines for businesses not abiding by the mandate have been announced.
“Currently all community face mask complaints are being investigated with the establishments’ managers and owners through the telephone. Thus far everyone has been informative and compliant,” Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city’s public health administrator, said in an email Friday.
Amid an ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases, the City Council voted 8-6 on Aug. 31 to put a mask mandate back in place indoors, in most public places for most people, starting Sept. 4.
Situation improved since new mandate
The local COVID-19 situation hasn’t changed drastically since the mandate began, unlike in the rest of the state where transmission rates have driven substantially.
Statewide, as of Sept. 1, there was a 7-day average of 1,743 cases per day, according to the Department of Health Services; on Thursday, the 7-day average stood at 2,746 cases per day, a 42.1 percent increase.
However, in the city (plus in the villages of North Bay and Elmwood Park, which are also under the city Health Department’s jurisdiction, but do not have mask mandates), the case rate has barely changed since the mandate went into place: From about 265 active cases per 100,000 residents at the beginning of the month to 269 active cases per 100,000 as of Friday.
In the rest of Racine County, the rate has risen since the beginning of the month, from about 180 active cases per 100,000 residents to nearly 250 cases per 100,000.
The death rate has risen in Wisconsin as well. Statewide, fewer than seven people per week were dying of COVID-19 for much of June and July. Now, more than 11 people in Wisconsin are dying from it daily.
While reports of people being denied emergency medical care due to COVID-related hospital overcrowding, as seen in other parts of the country, have not occurred in southeastern Wisconsin, the strain is showing at the Watertown Regional Medical Center, roughly midway between Milwaukee and Madison: That facility announced Monday that it is temporarily closing its urgent care so that its staff members can assist in the emergency department.
According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, on Friday 1,072 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, including 335 in ICUs, the highest numbers in both categories since last winter. More than 90% of the state’s ICU beds are full.