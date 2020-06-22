City of Racine receives $649,751 for homeless families affected by COVID-19

RACINE — The City of Racine was awarded $649,751 through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act to assist homeless families and individuals affected by COVID-19.
The City of Racine was one of three Wisconsin cities, along with Milwaukee and Madison, to receive the Emergency Solution Grants through the CARES Act, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis.
“As we have learned, homeless families and individuals have been uniquely impacted by the virus. During my term in Congress, I have visited HALO in Racine and the Shalom Center in Kenosha and spoken directly with leaders in our community about both the needs of the homeless and what we can do to ultimately solve this problem,” Steil said in the news release. “Our community of Racine struggles with homelessness and these funds will help our community prevent, prepare for, and respond to the invisible virus. I will continue fighting for southeast Wisconsin to protect our health and get our economy back on its feet.”
‘Truly robust’ changes
The funds are designated for homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. The $2.96 billion allocated in the CARES act for such initiatives targets communities with high rates of homelessness, both sheltered and unsheltered, and those at the most risk for homelessness. It also takes into account economic and housing market conditions.
One of the most at-risk groups for transmission of coronavirus is homeless individuals.
“ ‘Safer at Home’ rings hollow for many individuals and families throughout our city and county, as they have no home,” Teresa Reinders, Director of Continuum of Care, stated in an email. “HALO, on behalf of the CoC, meets weekly with those at the federal and state levels to address the problems experienced by people without safe housing suitable for human habitation and whose issues are compounded by the exposure to a serious virus.”
HALO Executive Director Gai Lorenzen said CARES funds are substantial enough to enact serious changes to address housing instability in Racine County.
“This amount of funding, coupled with funds received from foundations, corporations, individuals, and other sources, presents us with an opportunity to address all aspects of the ‘homeless system’ — shelter, rapid rehousing, and prevention,” Lorenzen said in a statement. “Historically, communities have found themselves responding to a ‘homeless crisis’ with shelter. The amount of funding that has been allocated allows us to implement a truly robust prevention and rapid re-housing strategy to avoid the crisis, or at least minimize the number of households who could potentially be part of the crisis.”
As of Sunday, details on how the funding would be allocated and spent had not been worked out.
“The Racine CoC looks forward to working with the community to oversee the best stewardship of these funds,” said Reinders. “As we come together as a concerned community to address homelessness and housing pragmatically and holistically, Racine can only become stronger.”
Old Waterford NAPA building to house art studio
WATERFORD — The building that once was going to become a creamery is now going to house an art studio.
Jay and John Noble, owners of Noble View Cheese Co. in Union Grove, received preliminary approval from the Village of Waterford Plan Commission last fall to convert the former NAPA Auto Parts building, 320 E. Main St., into a creamery. The creamery was going to produce and sell cheese.
HarvieHouse LLC purchased the building around Thanksgiving. The Nobles were going to rent from the LLC. However, those plans ceased around January or February and there are no plans for a creamery in that spot at this time.
Jay Noble did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
A new tenant
HarvieHouse started working with Creative Spaces Studio about 6 to 8 weeks ago. A representative from HarvieHouse said it was a good fit for both businesses.
“We’re totally excited. We’ve got a lot of really positive feedback, especially with the paint,” the representative said. “A lot of people didn’t like the blue color and the building had been vacant for a while.”
Donna Fearing is an owner of Creative Spaces Studio, along with her mother, Barb Hayes. Currently, the business is located at 401 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2.
They are planning on fully moving their art business into the former NAPA building. They have always pictured a bigger space for their business, and Fearing said she envisioned a barn-like area — and the former NAPA Auto Parts building fit the bill.
“We wanted a fun, nice environment and we had looked at NAPA originally,” Fearing said. “It’s super exciting to be Downtown. We’re excited to be spread out and create art in a relaxed environment.”
Creative Spaces Studio will rent the front two-thirds of the building. One-third will feature retail items and local artists — every month Fearing and Hayes will hang local artists’ work.
Another third of the space, located in the middle of the building, will be a creative studio space where customers can paint, metalwork, sew, quilt, make fused or stained glass or mosaics.
The last third of the building is vacant and HarvieHouse is still figuring out what to do with it.
The move will occur next month, hopefully the weekend of July 11, Fearing said. The business is going to start the move process around July 1 and may have to close for a weekend during the move.
There won’t be any major changes to the business. But the addition of space will allow for more people to be involved with classes.
“It’s really just more space because right now we’re really tight,” Fearing said. “We’re ready to have more people and be a little more comfortable.”
In addition, the business will be adding new classes to its repertoire and will be able to start furniture “upcycling” — refurbishing old furniture.
Besides changing the exterior color of the building, floor to ceiling windows were added, as well as new restrooms and other improvements.
“We’re just moving as fast as we can with painting and stuff,” a representative from HarvieHouse said. “Hopefully it can be up and running soon.”
Fearing said she’s happy to provide a place for people to have a good time making art and a place that brings art to Downtown Waterford.
“I think Downtown is really going to be beautiful,” Fearing said.
