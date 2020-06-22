City of Racine receives $649,751 for homeless families affected by COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The City of Racine was awarded $649,751 through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act to assist homeless families and individuals affected by COVID-19.

The City of Racine was one of three Wisconsin cities, along with Milwaukee and Madison, to receive the Emergency Solution Grants through the CARES Act, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis.

“As we have learned, homeless families and individuals have been uniquely impacted by the virus. During my term in Congress, I have visited HALO in Racine and the Shalom Center in Kenosha and spoken directly with leaders in our community about both the needs of the homeless and what we can do to ultimately solve this problem,” Steil said in the news release. “Our community of Racine struggles with homelessness and these funds will help our community prevent, prepare for, and respond to the invisible virus. I will continue fighting for southeast Wisconsin to protect our health and get our economy back on its feet.”

