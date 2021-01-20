 Skip to main content
City of Racine plans to give $520K to homeowners behind on their mortgage, paid for via CARES Act funding
top story

City of Racine plans to give $520K to homeowners behind on their mortgage, paid for via CARES Act funding

Household size and median income

Here, find the median income maximum for each household size to be eligible to receive help from the City of Racine, using CARES Act funding, for paying for mortgages. 

 Diana Panuncial

RACINE — The City of Racine launched a new program that plans to give $520,000 to city homeowners who are behind on mortgage or utility payments due to the pandemic.

The program, called the Racine COVID-19 Mortgage Assistance Program (RACMAP), was announced by the city Monday.

To be eligible for assistance, a property must be occupied by its owner, have one to four separate units, be secured by a mortgage and be located in the City of Racine. 

The homeowner must have experienced a loss of income due to the pandemic after March 1, 2020, and be able to provide proof of that loss.

The homeowner's income must not exceed 80% of the area median income, as defined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. 

Additionally, late mortgage payments must be at least 30 days late at the time of submitting the application, and starting after March 1, 2020. The mortgage must also be a first or second mortgage on the property. 

The money available for the program is coming from the Community Development Block Grants created under the federal $2.2 trillion CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, which supplies funds that can be used to help those impacted by COVID-19. 

According to a press release from the city, it is partnering with nonprofit organizations Housing Resources, Inc. and Legal Action of Wisconsin to process applications and disburse the funds.

The assistance will be granted in a one-time direct payment on behalf of the homeowners to their mortgage company, which also needs to be approved. 

Vicky Selkowe

Selkowe

"If somebody came in who was eligible but has very high amounts of mortgage owed, we’d be working collaboratively (with HRI) to make sure the funds reach them," Vicky Selkowe, the city's manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships, said in a statement.

Applications will be accepted through June 18, 2021. Submitting an application does not guarantee funding. The funds will be distributed on a "first-come, first-serve" basis, according to the press release. 

No later than two weeks after the application has been received will a decision be made on the application. Grants will also be "processed as quickly as possible;" the city estimates it won't take longer than a month for each processing.

Selkowe said there is a lot of documentation needed to complete the application, but the city and HRI are willing to work with every applicant to ensure they get assistance. 

Mayor Cory Mason

Mason

"The City of Racine is committed to helping homeowners weather this crisis and we hope these funds will help relieve some of the financial stress homeowners may be facing during these challenging times," Mayor Cory Mason said in the press release. 

Applications and additional information can be found at hri-wi.org/mortgage-assistance. The Mortgage Help Line can also be contacted at (262) 222-6688. 

