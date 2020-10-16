City of Racine permits trick-or-treating but warns it's not safe

RACINE — The City of Racine Public Health Department has decided to permit trick-or-treating this year from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

However, the City warned on Friday that the public should not assume it is a safe event, and it agrees with the recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services that the best advice is to not participate in trick-or-treating this year.

The Public Health Department has also issued guidance for those residents in the City who choose to participate in Halloween events this year.

“After every holiday we continue to see spikes in cases because people simply don’t take the proper precautions to stay safe," said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the City of Racine. "However, given that all of our neighboring communities, except one, have scheduled Halloween as usual, our fear is that City residents will simply go to neighboring villages where COVID-19 is actually more prevalent and could be put at greater risk."

