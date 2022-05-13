City of Racine: New voting wards for some but everyone can keep their polling place

RACINE — The new voting maps are in with some changes voters should be aware of prior to the fall elections.
City Clerk Tara Coolidge was before the Personnel and Finance Committee on Monday with a copy of the map. The committee voted Monday to recommend the City Council approve the maps at its scheduled May 17 meeting, as the map must be approved before May 25.
The City of Racine has gone from 40 wards to 49 wards as a result of a split in Assembly districts. While districts 1-5 have stayed the same, other voters may find themselves with a new voting ward.
There is one thing that will not change: people will be voting where they voted before.
“Ward numbers may have changed, but you will still go to the same place that you did in February and April to cast your votes,” Coolidge said.
She said the decision was made to keep everyone voting in the same place to lessen the confusion that might occur if people had new polling places.
Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.