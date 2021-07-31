City of Racine moving forward with bus deal

Fischer explained the purchase of the buses does not necessarily mean that Police and Fire Department positions will be cut.

City Administrator Paul Vornholt noted that for the next four years, the city has American Rescue Plan Act funds to help balance the budget.

Additionally, the first year’s payment for the buses has already been budgeted, so any problems relating to loss of shared revenue would not occur for at least five years.

A rock and a hard place

The city also does not have a lot of great choices.

As Fischer noted, some of the buses in the current system are old and costly.

“We leave our aging infrastructure as it is, and we have excessive fuel costs and excessive maintenance on some buses that are past their useful life,” she said.

Alderman John Tate II, president of the City Council, stressed the aging buses were also a public safety issue.

He said the city does not want buses that break down, could have a piece fly off, could crash and hit a person or another vehicle, etc.

Alderman Jason Meekma called the decision “a slam dunk.”