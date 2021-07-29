City of Racine moves to boost funds for those threatened with eviction

RACINE — As the federal moratorium on evictions ends Saturday, the city is taking action to stave off an influx of housing insecurity that could destabilize families.

Take advantage of this great offer Get full access to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com for one year at this special rate.

The City Council voted last week to allocate $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to shore up funds in existing programs that are helping to keep people in their residences and off the streets.

City Administrator Paul Vornholt said the city was taking action in order to be prepared.

The advantage to using ARPA funds, he explained, is they come with fewer restrictions than the federal Community Development Block Grant money the city used previously.

“This pot of money would be flexible in terms of how we can use it and where we can place it,” Vornholt said.

In other words, they can get unrestricted funds to programs faster; however, agencies who use the funds will have to come before the City Council to get a contract in place.

All ARPA funds must be used within the next four years.

Existing programs