City of Racine moves to boost funds for those threatened with eviction

RACINE — As the federal moratorium on evictions ends Saturday, the city is taking action to stave off an influx of housing insecurity that could destabilize families.
The City Council voted last week to allocate $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to shore up funds in existing programs that are helping to keep people in their residences and off the streets.
City Administrator Paul Vornholt said the city was taking action in order to be prepared.
The advantage to using ARPA funds, he explained, is they come with fewer restrictions than the federal Community Development Block Grant money the city used previously.
“This pot of money would be flexible in terms of how we can use it and where we can place it,” Vornholt said.
In other words, they can get unrestricted funds to programs faster; however, agencies who use the funds will have to come before the City Council to get a contract in place.
All ARPA funds must be used within the next four years.
Existing programs
Two local programs working to assist people with housing insecurity are Here to Help, which is administered by Racine County Human Services, and the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency.
Racine County launched Here to Help in May 2020 to reach families facing barriers to service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here to Help had three main sources of funding: $93,677 (county levy/donations), $80,570.25 (City of Racine CDBG grant, rent only), and $15,924 (elderly assistance through the Racine Community Foundation).
That totaled $190,171.25 in distributed funds. While almost all the funds were used for rental assistance, not all were.
For more information visit: https://www.racinecounty.com/departments/human-services/here-to-help/eviction-prevention-information
How to apply
RKCAA launched Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance in February in partnership with the state Department of Administration and the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association.
Zeke Leo, the community service coordinator, said people who are looking to apply for assistance should first call the office in their county to participate in the pre-screening process and to additional directions.
In Racine that is 262-637-8377 and in Kenosha that is (262) 657-0840.
Or residents can apply through Emergency Services Inc. at 833-900-9372.
For more information, visit the RKCAA website: https://www.rkcaa.org/wera
Pandemic assistance
WERA is the second program administered by RKCAA.
The first was Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program, which ended last November.
On its website, RKCAA said it assisted 1,708 households to the tune of $2.9 million, preventing evictions in Racine and Kenosha.
WRAP funds assisted 702 residents of Kenosha with $1.2 million in benefits.
There were 1,006 residents of Racine who received $1.7 million in benefits.
Moratorium
The CDC issued the eviction moratorium on Sept. 4, 2020 as part of the larger effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The agency determined that a residence was essential to pandemic measures, such as self-isolation, and would help to facilitate the steps taken by state and local government, such as Safer at Home/Safer Racine.
The order prepared by the CDC read: “Furthermore, housing stability helps protect public health because homelessness increases the likelihood of individuals moving into congregate settings, such as homeless shelters, which then puts individuals at higher risk to COVID-19.”
The order was extended several times before the CDC announced on June 24 that there would be no more extensions and the moratorium would expire on July 31. President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he would let the moratorium expire but also urged Congress to act to extend it.
Landlords
Not only have renters struggled through the pandemic, but landlords have stated they have been damaged financially.
On Tuesday, the National Apartment Association filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims seeking damages.
The organization claimed “more than 10 million delinquent tenants owed $57 billion in unpaid rent” due to the moratorium, according to reporting by Bloomberg News.
In documents filed with the court, NAA claimed landlords are “responsible for $27 billion of debt not covered by federal rental assistance,” Bloomberg added in its report.