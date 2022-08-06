 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Racine moves forward on waste transfer station

Kestrel Hawk Landfill (copy)

Gulls fly as dirt is moved at the Kestrel Hawk Landfill, 1989 Oakes Road. The landfill, which receives the trash of Racine, Caledonia, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant, is nearing the end of its life.

 GREGORY SHAVER, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — The city has begun negotiations for purchasing property that will eventually be the site of a waste transfer station.

The city’s trash is currently hauled to the Kestrel Hawk Landfill, at 1989 Oakes Road, which is slated to close in early 2023.

The city is in negotiations for the purchase of property at 6030, 6110, and 6300 21st Street; though, no details on the negotiations were released. That property is immediately east of Kestral Hawk and north of Regency Point Shopping Center.

Once completed, the transfer station would store the city’s waste temporarily until a company contracted by the city picked it up and delivered it to a landfill further away.

The cost of construction for the building and necessary equipment — such as a scale, a large front-end loader and compactor — would cost close to $3 million.

The city manages approximately 28,000 tons of solid waste and 5,000 tons of recycling annually.

Design

The City Council voted on March 15 to contract with Foth Infrastructure and Environment, LLC to develop plans, specifications and estimates for design and interim planning for the construction of a city-owned transfer station.

This phase of the project will cost approximately $55,600.

The transfer station is not expected to be completed and operational before fall of 2023, many months after the landfill closes.

During the interim, the city will have to haul the city’s trash to another landfill. Due to the distance, extra personnel and trucks will be needed, and the estimated cost of the temporary hauling is $70,000 per month.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

