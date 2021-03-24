City of Racine might increase potential pay for chief of police

RACINE — The City of Racine is considering raising the pay maximum for its chief of police.

The Personnel and Finance Committee on Monday voted in favor of recommending the City Council increase the pay grade cap by $10,191.

Kate Croteau, the city’s human resource director, drafted a memo which said the recommendation came from a desire to “maintain competitiveness in the market for this very specific, very important position.”

She added, “In my professional opinion, this will allow us to get the best candidate possible.”

The chief’s salary was given a T classification during the last budget cycle, but the matter must be confirmed by both the Personnel and Finance Committee and the City Council before the change to the pay grade can be realized.

Racine's new police chief, expected to be Maurice Robinson who currently works for the Cincinnati Police Department, is planning on taking over the RPD in May. Art Howell, the current police chief, is due to retire at the end of March. Deputy Chief William Macemon has been tabbed to be the interim chief for the month of April.

