City of Racine may quadruple paid family leave for public employees

RACINE — The City of Racine is considering increasing parental leave for most city employees from 80 hours of paid leave to 320 hours of paid leave for a new baby, adoption or welcoming of a foster child.

The Finance and Personnel Committee voted on Monday to recommend the City Council approve the measure. The policy change would impact non-represented employees only.

Employees of the Racine Fire Department, Police Department and Racine Transit — all of whom are represented by unions — would have to approach the issue during contract negotiations for any changes to their paid family leave.

City Administrator Paul Vornholt said the city recently polled employees to determine what policies could be implemented to make working for the city more attractive, both for the current workforce and potential employees, and extended paid parental leave was on that list.

Paid family leave

The United States stands alone among developed nations: It is the only modernized country that does not guarantee some form of paid parental leave for new parents.

The Family and Medical Leave Act gives new parents and adoptive parents 12 weeks of unpaid leave if they work for a company with more than 50 employees. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation health policy nonprofit, just 35% of American workers are employed by an organization that offers some kind of paid parental leave.

While some state legislatures have passed laws guaranteeing paid leave in their states, Wisconsin is not one of them.

The issue of paid parental leave was a topic up for discussion in a recent report that examined the issues facing working women.

Kimberly Kane, CEO and president of Kane Communications Group, responded to the news the city was considering an increase in paid time off for its workforce in a statement released Monday in advance of the vote.

“Our research shows that lack of access to paid family leave creates significant barriers for working moms and families,” Kimberly Kane, CEO and president of Kane Communications Group, said in a statement. “The recommendation to substantially increase paid parental leave is exactly what women in our state tell us they need to make work, work for them.”

In December, Kane Communications published the “State of Working Women in Wisconsin” report, which found that half of the state’s working women are considering quitting their jobs for a variety of reasons.

Kane added, “Approving this measure would put Racine ahead of so many other cities, and demonstrate that we value the contributions women make to the workforce and that we value families.”

Kane Communications has worked closely with city government for months, including having received a $230,000 contract to promote COVID-19 vaccination in the city.

Budget

The impact on the budget that extending paid leave for employees has not yet been determined.

Kathleen Fischer, city finance director, said 2022 would be used to estimate future potential use of the benefit, from which they would have a better idea of future costs.

She explained that, in recent years, the city’s workforce was older and did not utilize parental leave at the rate it may be used in the future. Therefore, previous years would not accurately inform possible future use of this benefit and cost.

