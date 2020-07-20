City of Racine mask ordinance officially proposed, could go in effect next week

Businesses can be fined between $50 and $500 per offense. Businesses could also have licenses revoked by the city attorney’s office for disobeying the ordinance.

Some businesses, including Walmart, Target and Kohl’s, are already requiring masks inside their businesses nationwide regardless of local orders.

The city is still labeled as an active hotspot for COVID-19 even though its transmission rate no longer ranks among the fastest in the country as it did two months ago.

More than 1,600 cases have been confirmed in the city since March and 28 people have died within the City of Racine Public Health Department’s jurisdiction, which also includes the villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park. About seven out of 10 cases in Racine County are within the city, even though the city’s population is less than half of the county’s total.