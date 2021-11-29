City of Racine maintains high LGBTQ equality score, but there's still work to be done

RACINE — On Mayor Cory Mason’s second day in office, a report on how the city was doing in LGBTQ equality was dropped on his desk. The city scored a low 41.

Mason and city officials worked hard to more than double that score; in 2019, the city scored an 86, among the highest scoring cities in Wisconsin.

The city was recognized for its fast work in improving the score at this year’s launch of the Municipality Equality Index, an assessment of LGBTQ+ equality in municipalities done by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Mason was featured as a “hero” for the LGBTQ+ community in a 7-minute video by the HRCF celebrating 10 years of the MEI, released on Nov. 18.

“It was my second day in office and news had come out that Racine had a very low score in terms of being a welcoming community for the LGBTQ community,” he said in the video.

Two years later, the city has maintained that high score, according to the HRCF. The organization launched its most recent data on Nov. 18, and for the first time, 110 cities earned the highest score of 100 — up from 11 in 2012, the MEI’s inaugural year.

According to a news release from the HRCF, the average score for cities in Wisconsin is 83, which is 16 points above the national average of 67. Racine is even further above average.

“I am proud of the work we have done to make sure Racine is a welcoming place for everyone. It doesn’t matter what your sexual orientation or gender identity is — we want you here. As mayor and as a city, we just want our residents to be the best and most loved versions of themselves,” said Mason in an email.

Still have work to do

Under Mason, the city banned conversion therapy, or the practice of attempting to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of someone who is questioning their orientation or identity or identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community, for minors in 2019.

Barb Farrar, executive director of the LGBTQ Center of SE Wisconsin at 1456 Junction Ave., recognized the appointment of Vicky Selkowe, manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships, to include the center in Mason and the city’s progress.

“She (Selkowe) identified policies and ordinances throughout the city that would increase LGBTQ+ protections and have an impact on the community in terms of safety, access to government officials, and protections like the Ban on Conversion Therapy and an ordinance expanding non-discrimination policies in housing, public accommodations, and employment within the city,” Farrar said.

Though 86 is a high score, Farrar said there is still work to be done to improve it.

“LGBTQ+ rights are civil rights and part of the social justice work that so many in Racine are embarking on,” she said. “It is an awakening that will create long-lasting change for our city and this country.”

Farrar said the center would like to see “all city employees go through diversity training to learn about all marginalized populations including the LGBTQ+ community through storytelling and education … We are also looking to Representative Greta Neubauer and others to help us pass the trans panic defense bill and ultimately the Equality Agenda for the State.”

Neubauer is one of a handful of state elected officials who openly identifies as LGBTQ. She publicly came out as queer in a commentary published in The Journal Times last year.

Farrar acknowledged changes required to increase the city’s score are handled on the state level, but a lot can be done at the local level, too.

“There is room to work with the police department to identify and report hate crimes whenever they occur and to build city-wide partnerships around LGBTQ+ homelessness, the trans community, youth and elders,” she said.

Eight percent of transgender adults experience homelessness yearly in the U.S., compared to 0.18% of the total population, according to data from the UCLA School of Law Williams Institute and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Recognized by the HRCF

Mason’s sentiment that he wants residents to be the “most loved versions of themselves,” resonated with Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director and senior counsel for the HRCF, as well as a founding author of the MEI.

“Being able to personally witness these communities continue to push themselves to better serve their LGBTQ+ communities over the years has been one of my greatest joys,” Oakley said in a release.

She continued, “I am incredibly proud of this project and of the MEI team who have made this report a vehicle of enduring change and of our partners in communities around the country who have enthusiastically embraced its possibilities.”

Other scores in the region include Kenosha at 39, Milwaukee at 100, Madison at 100, Appleton at 94, Green Bay at 84 and Oshkosh at 75.

For more information on the MEI — and how Racine, among other cities, performed — visit hrc.org/mei.

