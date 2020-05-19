City of Racine limits mass gatherings through July 31

RACINE — The City of Racine Public Health Department on Tuesday issued an order limiting mass gatherings of people through July 31.
The order applies to planned and spontaneous public events, including festivals, block parties, use of city park pavilions and all other events which require city approval or permits, according to a City of Racine news release.
According to the order, mass gatherings of any kind outside of a household unit are not allowed through July 31.
“As we continue to address the spread of COVID-19 in the community, we know that large gatherings present a direct threat to public health. One asymptomatic individual can infect dozens or more people and cause an outbreak," Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said.
Events scheduled to occur after July 31 will be reviewed by the public Health Department in the coming weeks and approval or denial of those events will be based on the best data relating to the prevalence and spread of COVID-19 in the community, city officials stated.
"The city now has over 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus, when just a week ago we were at about 460 cases. That is why today I have issued an order to stop all large events that require city approval until July 31, 2020," Bowersox said. "Events currently being planned or scheduled to happen after that date will be evaluated based on what the spread of coronavirus looks like in the community over the coming months."
As of Monday, more than 700 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Health Department, which also includes Wind Point and Elmwood Park. There are another 355 confirmed cases in the rest of the county, and 20 deaths countywide.
The greater Racine area remains in the top 20 nationwide in terms of the rate of spread of the coronavirus, according to public data compiled by The Upshot and The New York Times.
Racine currently ranks third both in the total number of cases and has the third-highest per capita rate of positive COVID-19 cases in the state. Racine County is the state's fifth most populous county, behind Milwaukee, Dane, Waukesha and Brown counties.
"I want to also clarify that this order is in addition to and separate from the city’s extension of the “Safer at Home” order which expires on May 26," Bowersox said. She said that later this week, she plans to issue orders giving businesses and residents guidelines on what will be a phased and gradual reopening of the local economy.
Emergency declaration
The announcement of the Health Department order was made after it was learned that Mayor Cory Mason planned to ask the City Council tonight to allow the city's declaration of emergency related to COVID-19 to extend until July 31.
The current emergency declaration, which was ratified by the City Council on April 20, is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Emergency declarations give greater powers to administrators, like the mayor and public health officer, to enforce and create rules. They also allow municipalities to direct resources more quickly to address a crisis, such as a natural disaster or pandemic.
The emergency declaration is separate from the Safer at Home order; they are distinct edicts.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, after the Supreme Court overturned Safer at Home, said that municipalities and public health departments should still be able to legally enforce restrictions due to COVID-19 if the novel coronavirus is an active threat in the community.
Before being overturned, Safer at Home statewide was supposed to end May 26. Racine extended its order based on advice from the city attorney that the city had the authority because it has its own public health officer.
