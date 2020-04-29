City of Racine launches #StaySafeRacine campaign

RACINE — The City of Racine has launched a new social media campaign called #StaySafeRacine, which is intended to flatten the curse, slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep people safe, no matter where they are.
The campaign's announcement was made in a City of Racine news release issued early Wednesday morning. "We need our communities safe and our front line workers healthy and strong," the release stated. "The message is simple. Stay safe. Save lives."
“While we can’t be together physically, we wanted to find a way to virtually support one another and encourage our friends and neighbors to stay safe as work together to flatten the curve,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said. “Every morning, I meet with our public health officials to get updates on how COVID-19 is spreading through the community. We have not peaked, and the number of confirmed cases continues to grow. It’s hard, but we have to double down on our efforts around staying home and social distancing. This campaign is designed to show our residents that we are all in this together.”
The #StaySafeRacine campaign includes tools for residents to share how they are staying safe and encourage other to do the same.
Examples of social media posts in English and Spanish;
Key messages to be shared via social media in English and Spanish
Social media graphics in English and Spanish
15-second and 30-second public service announcements in English and Spanish
“Stay Home Save Lives” artwork for graphic designers
Digital billboards
"#StaySafeRacine means that it is the responsibility of all Racine stakeholders —residents, business operators, and workers— to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19 and minimize the impact on the most vulnerable in our communities," the release stated.
So as part of the campaign, the City is asking everyone to show their support for stopping the spread of COVID-19 by visiting www.StaySafeRacine.org or the city’s Facebook page and taking a pledge to use the #StaySafeRacine hashtag, messages and graphics on their social media pages, and encouraging their circles to do the same.
"The best practice is still to remain home whenever possible. But if you must venture out, please continue to follow the latest safety guidelines, including limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, keeping a safe distance of at least six feet from others, wearing a face mask and other forms of personal protective equipment (including gloves), coughing into your elbows, frequently washing your hands, and avoiding touching your face when outside your home," the release stated.
City points to health department data
Racine City Public Health Department data reported the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 174 as of Tuesday morning, with 44 probable cases. "The infection rate continues to climb," the release stated. In addition, the Central Racine County Health Department has reported 139 confirmed, plus 46 probable cases, as of Tuesday afternoon. That brings the county's total to 313 confirmed cases and 100 probable. There have also been 12 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
The release stated, "the curve of the virus has not been flattened in the city or the state."
"The data suggests clearly that residents around the state need to continue their efforts to stay home and social distancing," the release says.
“There is light at the end of this tunnel, and we’ll reach it faster if we do our part and spread the word so that we slow the spread of COVID-19. Our first responders and other essential workers, including our neighbors performing medical, food, and other important service work, are counting on us," Mason said. "They risk their lives every day by going to work so that we have our basic needs met. We owe it to them to do our part to help flatten the curve."
