City of Racine launches #StaySafeRacine campaign

RACINE — The City of Racine has launched a new social media campaign called #StaySafeRacine, which is intended to flatten the curse, slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep people safe, no matter where they are.

“While we can’t be together physically, we wanted to find a way to virtually support one another and encourage our friends and neighbors to stay safe as work together to flatten the curve,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said. “Every morning, I meet with our public health officials to get updates on how COVID-19 is spreading through the community. We have not peaked, and the number of confirmed cases continues to grow. It’s hard, but we have to double down on our efforts around staying home and social distancing. This campaign is designed to show our residents that we are all in this together.”