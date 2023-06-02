RACINE — The City of Racine launched the Racine Beach Map, an interactive tool designed to enhance the beach going experience for residents and visitors.

The map covers North Beach, Zoo Beach and Samuel Myers Beach, but gives special attention to North Beach.

Users of the map can zoom in and explore the various amenities available at the beach, including designated parking areas, restroom facilities, swim zones, walking paths and other points of interest. The map aims to empower beachgoers with essential information, enabling them to plan their visit efficiently and make the most of their time at the beach.

Adele Edwards, chief information officer for Racine and manager of the design team, called the beach map "an innovative tool that brings convenience with an emphasis on safety to our beachgoers."

"With its interactive features and comprehensive information, the map is designed to empower visitors and enhance their experience at Racine's beautiful beaches," Edwards said. "We are committed to providing the best amenities and resources for our residents and tourists, and the Racine Beach Map is a testament to that commitment.”

To explore the Racine Beach Map and plan a visit, go to arcg.is/DyCK90.

